Wolf Van Halen Covers Van Halen’s ‘On Fire’ and ‘Hot for Teacher’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen is part of the day-long Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Early in the evening’s festivities, he formed a makeshift supergroup with Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese. Grohl was on bass, Freese on drums, Hawkins on vocals and Wolfgang on guitar.

Now, Wolfgang Van Halen has said often that he refuses to cover Van Halen songs. He once expounded on it Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show.

“Absolutely not,” he replied when asked if his new band would play Van Halen covers. “If I do, I’d want it to be, like, really [expletive] different. I wouldn’t want to sit there and just play ‘Ain’t Talking Bout Love.'”

It appears that really [expletive] different was the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Dave Grohl welcomed Van Halen to the stage.

“It should come as no surprise that Taylor was a huge Van Halen fan,” Grohl told the audience. “Remember those tights? We are lucky enough tonight to have with us a real Van Halen. Would you please welcome Mr. Wolfgang Van Halen to the stage right now?”

The group, led by Hawkins of The Darkness and Chevy Metal, performed versions of “On Fire” and “Hot for Teacher.” And Wolfgang wailed. Check out a clip below.

Wolfgang shared a post on Saturday morning as he prepared for the show. The image contained a pair of guitars and an account labeled “EVHGear” was tagged. It’s not absolutely clear if Wolfgang was shredding on one of his dad’s old guitars, but it seems like a fair guess.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert continues all day Saturday from London. It can be live streamed on MTV’s YouTube channels and on Paramount+. A one hour version will air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Wolfgang Van Halen Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

If you missed seeing the performance live, it’ll be available on Video on Demand beginning on September 5. The lineup is incredible. In addition to the aforementioned supergroup, Stewart Copeland is there. Nile Rodgers, Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson, Travis Barker, Kesha, Mark Ronson and many more are also on hand for the massive concert event of the year. Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are also part of the event.

They’ll do it all again stateside on September 27. A second concert will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Maybe Wolfgang will recreate his Van Halen tribute. Or maybe not, as it seems to have all been one, long, perfectly executed troll; and one that Taylor Hawkins would have certainly loved.

Next year, Wolfgang Van Halen will take his own band back on the road. Check out all of the dates here.

