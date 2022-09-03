ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sun-Sky semifinals series heads to Connecticut

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hE7ve_0hhBFBH400

The Connecticut Sun are finally returning home after spending almost two weeks on the road.

The Sun will host the Chicago Sky for the next two games of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series, which is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday and the fourth game is Tuesday.

Connecticut went to Dallas in the first round and beat the Wings in the decisive Game 3 to advance to the semifinals. Instead of coming home, the Sun flew to Chicago to get ready for the series with the Sky. Connecticut won the opener before falling 85-77 in Wednesday’s Game 2.

Now, the team has had a chance to sleep in their own beds and will play in front of their home fans Sunday.

“It’s a huge game, opportunity for us.” Sun head coach Curt Miller said. “We understand what Game 3s look like around our league.”

For the Sun to be successful, they’ll have to figure out a way to slow down Candace Parker, who has been dominant on both ends of the court during the first two games of the series — averaging 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.5 steals.

“She’s had so many different great games. Even when she’s having less stats, she’s still doing so many great things on the court like being a great leader,” Chicago’s Emma Meesseman said of Parker. “I don’t think there’s enough words. I think that’s your job to find them.

“To just describe what she’s been doing on the court, she’s everywhere. Defense, offense. Off-court, she has been very vocal. I’m happy to be with her in this series because going against her is not fun, I think.”

Here are a few other storylines for Game 3:

AWARD WINNER

Brionna Jones was honored as the league’s Sixth Player of the Year on Thursday. She received 53 of 56 votes from a national media panel. Chicago forward Azura Stevens got two votes and Washington’s Myisha Hines-Allen the other one. Jones came off the bench in 29 of the Sun’s 36 games and averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

TURNNG BACK TIME

Parker knows how difficult it is to win a championship — she got her first title in 2016 with Los Angeles and won her second with Chicago last season.

“It took me nine years to get to the Finals,” she said. “You have an opportunity. This team has an opportunity so we can’t not seize the opportunity. If we’re not going to do it, let’s not do it because they’re just way better than us. And so let’s go out and just play basketball. And I think that’s the way that we lead is that we just have to have the right mindset coming in and we have to be the ones that set the tone.”

The 36-year-old forward is trying to lead the Sky to a repeat — something that hasn’t been done in 20 years. She scoffed at the idea that she’s playing better now than when she was younger.

“I don’t think so,” Parker said after the Game 2 win. “I think younger CP in the playoffs was more dominant. But I think just mentally understanding moments and things that I didn’t understand when I was fighting to get to the Finals or fighting to win in the playoffs.”

___

AP freelance writer Gavin Good contributed to this report.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

A'ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time

A’ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points. Wilson also won the award in 2020 and is the seventh player to win it more than once. “I just did not imagine this. I called my parents last night, and I was like ‘You can’t tell anyone, but like, we did it,’ and they just started screaming like they did the first time,” Wilson said. “It was just a feeling that just never gets old. I’m so glad that they’re able to enjoy this moment with me ... because without them, there’s no me. This was definitely a top-three exciting moment.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend

It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky. The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.
NBA
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
The Associated Press

No. 15 Mich St loses Snow for season, Henderson indefinitely

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season and safety Xavier Henderson will be sidelined indefinitely after both were injured when the 15th-ranked Spartans beat Western Michigan in their season opener. Coach Mel Tucker made the announcements on Monday. Snow and Henderson had their right legs wrapped with protective braces Saturday night when Michigan State beat the Broncos 35-13. Snow and Henderson were two of the team’s top players on defense and losing them will hurt its chances of improving what was the worst FBS team against the pass last season.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Candace Parker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Dolphins change jersey numbers before season opener

When rookies are drafted or signed to their organization, they typically have limited numbers that they can choose from due to their being many players on the roster already. Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Channing Tindall, who was the team’s first draft pick in 2022, got No. 51 when he arrived in South Florida after wearing No. 41 during his collegiate career at Georgia. No. 41 was being worn by linebacker Darius Hodge, but Hodge was recently released during the roster cutdowns.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards. However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#The Connecticut Sun#The Chicago Sky#Wi
NBC Sports

Report: Carmelo-to-Celtics gaining momentum after Gallinari news

That question is top of mind in Boston after the team announced Gallinari has a torn ACL, which will likely sideline him for most if not all of his first season with the Celtics. Carmelo Anthony was recently linked to Boston as a potential free-agent signing, and it appears there...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS DFW

Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters to 1-year contract

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line.Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for the opener Sunday night against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys released defensive end Mika Tafua to make room for Peters.Dallas is likely to be without left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December after the eight-time Pro Bowler tore a hamstring in practice two weeks ago. Rookie Tyler Smith could start against the...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Brewers' Lauer hit hard, exits with injury; Rockies roll 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Lauer, who allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, will miss at least one start, manager Craig Counsell said. “I couldn’t really feel where my arm was, which was kind of alarming to me,” Lauer said. “It just felt like Jell-O, so I was leaving a lot of those pitches up.” Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered for the Rockies, who rallied from a 6-1 deficit to beat Milwaukee a night earlier. Kyle Freeland threw six innings of one-run ball.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy