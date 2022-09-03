ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’

Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late

Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made In America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made In America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Confirm He’s Expecting Another Child

It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child. In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Reacts to Backlash Due to His $1,000 Meet and Greet Package

Bow Wow is reacting to the negative response he is getting for charging $1,000 for the Diamond VIP Package at the upcoming Millennium Tour. The latest rendition of the Millennium Tour starring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others starts next month, but Shad is already selling advance meet and greet packages at the asking price of a grand. Backlash has ensued, with many people wondering why his price was higher than the meet and greet prices on Ticketmaster. The Ohio-born rapper addressed the uproar on Sunday (Sept. 4).
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral

There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’

JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Future Would Shoot His Shot At Beyoncé If He Wasn’t Cool With JAY-Z

Future‘s been busy as of late, and one of latest guest verses hears him make a bold claim in relation to Beyoncé despite his relationship with JAY-Z. The Freebandz leader has teamed up with Real Boston Richey on his “Bullseye 2” track, and after previously blessing the Atlanta rapper with an FBG chain, Future has detailed his thoughts on not only hollering at Beyoncé but also being able to sleep with his ex-fiancée, Ciara.
NFL
XXL Mag

Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver

Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Salutes Eminem After Super Bowl Emmys Wins: 'He Wouldn’t Do The Show Without Me'

50 Cent has thanked Eminem after winning his first Emmys for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. The all-star Hip Hop spectacle won three awards at the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (September 3), including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special (Area).
NFL
XXL Mag

Dr. Dre Reveals He Almost Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm in 2021

Dr. Dre recently revealed how close he was to death after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021. On Monday (Aug. 15), Dolvett Quince shared a snippet of his upcoming interview with Dr. Dre for the Workout the Doubt podcast. During the sit-down, the legendary producer spoke about nearly dying after he suffered a brain aneurysm last January.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit

Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him

Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
CELEBRITIES
