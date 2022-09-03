Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show
Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
musictimes.com
Mable John Cause of Death Mysterious: Motown's 1st Solo Artist Dead at 91
Mable John, Motown Records' first female solo artist, died at the age of 91, multiple news outlets confirmed. Detroit News first received a statement regarding John's passing, saying that the Stax singer passed away on Thursday at her Los Angeles home. Her nephew, Kevin John, expressed to the news outlet...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made In America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made In America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Confirm He’s Expecting Another Child
It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child. In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."
The Game Laughs Off YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Verse Price
The Game has laughed off news that he paid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hefty price for a feature verse. On Friday (Aug. 19), The Game hopped on Instagram and posted a comment laughing off news that he paid NBA YoungBoy a big bag for a guest verse. "I ain't never...
NBA・
Bow Wow Reacts to Backlash Due to His $1,000 Meet and Greet Package
Bow Wow is reacting to the negative response he is getting for charging $1,000 for the Diamond VIP Package at the upcoming Millennium Tour. The latest rendition of the Millennium Tour starring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others starts next month, but Shad is already selling advance meet and greet packages at the asking price of a grand. Backlash has ensued, with many people wondering why his price was higher than the meet and greet prices on Ticketmaster. The Ohio-born rapper addressed the uproar on Sunday (Sept. 4).
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’
JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent + Kendrick Lamar Win Emmy For Super Bowl Show
Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent have won two Creative Arts Emmys for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. According to a tweet from the Television Academy, the six Hip Hop/R&B heavyweights took home the...
HipHopDX.com
Future Would Shoot His Shot At Beyoncé If He Wasn’t Cool With JAY-Z
Future‘s been busy as of late, and one of latest guest verses hears him make a bold claim in relation to Beyoncé despite his relationship with JAY-Z. The Freebandz leader has teamed up with Real Boston Richey on his “Bullseye 2” track, and after previously blessing the Atlanta rapper with an FBG chain, Future has detailed his thoughts on not only hollering at Beyoncé but also being able to sleep with his ex-fiancée, Ciara.
NFL・
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver
Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Salutes Eminem After Super Bowl Emmys Wins: 'He Wouldn’t Do The Show Without Me'
50 Cent has thanked Eminem after winning his first Emmys for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. The all-star Hip Hop spectacle won three awards at the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (September 3), including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special (Area).
NFL・
Dr. Dre Reveals He Almost Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm in 2021
Dr. Dre recently revealed how close he was to death after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021. On Monday (Aug. 15), Dolvett Quince shared a snippet of his upcoming interview with Dr. Dre for the Workout the Doubt podcast. During the sit-down, the legendary producer spoke about nearly dying after he suffered a brain aneurysm last January.
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit
Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
