fortwaynesnbc.com
Some patchy fog early, then mostly sunny, lovely Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Areas of dense for in northern counties early will clear as temperatures climb out of the low 60s through the morning. Cooler, drier air will make for a lovely afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny and highs reach near 80. Cooler air in place with clear skies overnight will make for chill conditions by early Thursday as low dip to the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will both start out feeling like fall in the mornings with temperatures in the 50s. A summer feel will arrive both afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Slow warming trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will drift east of the next few days. As it does, a southerly flow will develop. This will increase temperatures day and night by several degrees. Highs will move into the low 80s and nights will warm to the mid 60s. No rain is expected until late Saturday but more likely Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny skies on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Though there were a lot of clouds over the holiday weekend, the sun will be returning Wednesday through the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be near normal although a gradual warming trend will push temperatures back up to slightly above normal levels. Friday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the low 80s. There is very little chance of rain through at least Friday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly cloudy Labor Day with scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Scattered showers will linger through our Labor Day Monday under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Morning low temperatures start in the mid 60s with moderate humidity. Monday will not be a total wash out with just light scattered showers on and off through the day. Many areas will remain dry and cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine and some humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s with light showers winding down by the evening. The rest of the work week will bring slightly below average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies returning by Wednesday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Spotty rain chances for the holiday weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Scattered showers will move into portions of our region both today and tomorrow. Any of your outdoor plans for the holiday weekend will need to be mindful of the spotty nature of the rain today. A backup indoor option to plans or keeping an eye on radar will be your best bet for celebrating the holiday weekend. We will not have a completely rainy day, there will be plenty of dry time in between showers to squeeze in some outdoor activities.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Labor Day: Cooler temps, chance for isolated rain showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A gray, dreary, and at some times rainy Sunday will turn into somewhat the same for Labor Day. Cloud cover will be hanging around overnight and into Monday morning. Just like Sunday afternoon, the evening will not be a wash out. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s, dropping down into the mid 60s overnight.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
WOWO News
New Covid-19 booster shots have arrived in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new Covid-19 booster shots have been approved by the CDC and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new booster shot targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. You must be 12 or older if you plan to get a Pfizer shot and 18 or older to get a Moderna shot.
fortwaynesnbc.com
A new construction project to protect the Maumee River shuts down part of E. Wayne Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new construction project began Tuesday morning that city officials say will help protect the Maumee River. Crews shut down a portion of E. Wayne Street between Glasgow Ave. and S. Anthony Blvd. and it’s expected to stay closed for 90 days.
9/5 Inside The Zone – Week Four
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re officially a month into the high school football season and on Labor Day Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and Glenn Marini of WANE-TV break down the local scene like no other in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work. Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WANE-TV
Work to protect Maumee River begins with road closure for sewer upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday. A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Homemade Banana Bread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Who doesn’t love a good banana bread? This week’s “Goodies with Grace” brings a special family recipe to life!. Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods stops by the studio to share a crafty way to capitalize on those ripe bananas in your house.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It has not gone unnoticed, another uptick at the pump. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $3.92/gallon. However, prices in Fort Wayne are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The lowest price in Indiana yesterday was $3.36/g while the highest was $4.44/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
