Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
wfft.com

Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
WOWO News

Man dead from motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the west side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. It started around 7:10 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male on the side of the road.
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
wtvbam.com

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
wfft.com

Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash

Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop

Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
95.3 MNC

Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County

An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lima News

Man shot after home invasion in Lima

LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
