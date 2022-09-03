Read full article on original website
Woman accused of being impaired ahead of crash with kids in the car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne woman is facing charges after crashing her car with her two children inside. The vehicle left the road, hit the tree line, and flipped on I-64 Friday night. 33-year-old Justa Shinn is accused of being impaired at the time of the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior.
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
wfft.com
Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash
Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
WISH-TV
Maconaquah schools leader resigns after crash, faces charge of intoxicated driving
FULTON, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of the Maconaquah school district has resigned after being preliminarily charged with intoxicated driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the school district say. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, was preliminary charged...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop
Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Indiana high court to hear appeal of Gas City woman who killed stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in the 2019 death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter will appeal her conviction to the Indiana Supreme Court. The state’s high court will hear an appeal by Amanda D. Carmack on Sept. 22. Carmack alleges there was...
Lima News
Man shot after home invasion in Lima
LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
Comments / 0