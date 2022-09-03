ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts. The miscommunication occurred...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carlton County, MN
Wisconsin State
Saint Louis County, MN
Brandon Weatherz: Pleasant Labor Day

Areas of patchy fog have set up overnight, leading to localized poor visibility. This should lift by around 9 a.m. Early cloud cover will break up through the morning with sunshine on tap the rest of the day. It’s another day with a cool east wind that will limit temperatures along the shores of Lake Superior and present the danger of rip currents. High temps will be in the mid-60s immediately near the lake while inland areas warm toward mid-70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California fires may lead to poor air quality for Minnesotans this week

Smoky haze from California fires is expected to drift over Minnesota this week, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas says. Yuhas tells anyone who experiences breathing problems to prepare for possible decreased air quality during the second half of the week, likely Wednesday through Friday. The smoke is expected to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12

Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota couple killed in Puget Sound floatplane crash

Two Minnesotans were among the 10 people killed Sunday when a floatplane crashed in Washington, according to Hubbard TV Station, KSTP. The seaplane was on its way from a popular tourist destination to a Seattle suburb when it went down in Puget Sound without sending out a distress call. On...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNESOTA STATE
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
RENTON, WA
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Exploring Lake Superior: Sailing with Kicks

Every Wednesday evening, the sight of dozens of sailboats on Lake Superior delights both locals and visitors. One of the boats that sails during the Wednesday Night Races is called Kicks. Kris Henry is the skipper. “Kicks is a Tripp 33 sailboat. And we run an all-women’s sailing program,” she...
DULUTH, MN
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
The Mark Barker Ships Out

Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
DULUTH, MN

