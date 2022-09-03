Read full article on original website
Wallowa County community ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow
IMNAHA, Ore. — Firefighting efforts in northeastern Oregon took on a more ominous tenor Tuesday as authorities ordered the evacuation of a Wallowa County community in the path of the Double Creek Fire, just one of several fires ringing the Wallowa National Forest. In an updated list of evacuations...
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
Forty Thousand Acres of Union County Remain Outside Fire Protection Districts
UNION COUNTY – In an emergency, dialing 911 is quick, simple and ensures that the correct teams are sent where they need to go and can find who they need to help. However, the actual process of coordinating and dispatching EMS teams, notably firefighters, is complex and relies on a clear understanding between agencies of who protects what area. Things get even more complicated when trying to manage massive areas that, legally, aren’t protected by anyone. Union County is currently facing this issue, with some forty thousand acres of rural land sitting outside of any of the counties fire protection districts or Oregon Department of Forestry jurisdiction.
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows
LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
Multiple Fire Agencies Respond to 300 Acre Wildland Fire in Hells Canyon Near Pittsburg Landing
WHITE BIRD - According to the U.S. Forest Service, multiple fire agencies have responded to a wildland fire located in Hells Canyon, just downstream from Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River. As of Sunday morning, the Jones Creek Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and growing. According...
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
3 young men in northern Idaho taken to hospital after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Sept. 3 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Beaver Slide Rd in Kamiah. A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota...
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Woman Arrested Near Cottonwood After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:19 p.m., while on routine patrol, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 95 near Cottonwood headed north. The deputy stopped the vehicle. 26-year-old...
