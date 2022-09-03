UNION COUNTY – In an emergency, dialing 911 is quick, simple and ensures that the correct teams are sent where they need to go and can find who they need to help. However, the actual process of coordinating and dispatching EMS teams, notably firefighters, is complex and relies on a clear understanding between agencies of who protects what area. Things get even more complicated when trying to manage massive areas that, legally, aren’t protected by anyone. Union County is currently facing this issue, with some forty thousand acres of rural land sitting outside of any of the counties fire protection districts or Oregon Department of Forestry jurisdiction.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO