Wallowa County, OR

Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire

WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Forty Thousand Acres of Union County Remain Outside Fire Protection Districts

UNION COUNTY – In an emergency, dialing 911 is quick, simple and ensures that the correct teams are sent where they need to go and can find who they need to help. However, the actual process of coordinating and dispatching EMS teams, notably firefighters, is complex and relies on a clear understanding between agencies of who protects what area. Things get even more complicated when trying to manage massive areas that, legally, aren’t protected by anyone. Union County is currently facing this issue, with some forty thousand acres of rural land sitting outside of any of the counties fire protection districts or Oregon Department of Forestry jurisdiction.
UNION COUNTY, OR
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires

LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
LEWISTON, ID
Wallowa County, OR
Wallowa County, OR
Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows

LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
OREGON STATE
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
IDAHO STATE
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
