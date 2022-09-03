Read full article on original website
The Countdown: Paterson superintendent talks school year preparations
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our back-to-school coverage with New Jersey's third largest city, Paterson.
NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts
NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
ucnj.org
Union County Clerk Offers Notary Training Seminar
Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi will host a Notary Public Training Seminar at the John H. Stamler Police Academy, at 1776 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains on Friday, October 7, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Union County First Deputy County Counsel Moshood Muftau, Esq.
Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
New Jersey Globe
Led by Mayor Tony Vauss, Irvington Democratic leaders back Burgess for Senate
Renee Burgess has locked in endorsements from her hometown of Irvington as she heads into Friday’s special election convention to replace Ronald Rice (D-Newark) in the New Jersey State Senate. Mayor Tony Vauss, Essex County Commissioner Romaine Graham, and all six colleagues on the township council – Dr. October...
Newark schools hire hundreds of teachers to combat staffing shortage
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — As thousands of kids head back to the classroom in Newark Tuesday, New Jersey’s largest school district found ways to combat the teacher shortage. In the past couple of months, more than 600 teachers were hired to fill the nearly 700 vacancies Newark was facing over the summer, according to Newark […]
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
essexnewsdaily.com
County to host ‘Essex County Remembers’ on 21st anniversary of 9/11
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 9/11 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the memorial in the Eagle Rock Reservation on Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange.
Newark schools prepare for 1st day of classes with mask mandate intact
It's going to be a wet start as tens of thousands of students head back to school Tuesday, including children in Newark.
insidernj.com
Teaneck Deputy Mayor Katz Files Petitions To Run For Re-Election in November
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Elie Y. Katz today filed petitions to run for Re-Election in the November 8th election. Katz, who previously served as Mayor of the township, has a lengthy list of accomplishments over the past 25 years for residents that he would like to continue to build upon to help improve their quality of life.
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
Police help Newark students, families with back-to-school preparations and supplies
A Jersey Proud effort made the first day of school extra special for students in Newark.
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Liberty Science High School in Jersey City
Specifics as to what will be included in a Jersey City educational facility that would be situated just outside of Liberty State Park have finally emerged as local officials will soon weigh in with their thoughts on the proposal. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board is slated...
News 12
Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school
Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
Jersey City to present scaled-back embankment development plan at meeting Wednesday
High-rises planned for the naturally forested Sixth Street Embankment in Downtown Jersey City just got significantly smaller. What would have been a total of 875 units is being reduced to 600 combined residential and hotel units, officials said ahead of a community meeting about the project Wednesday, a reduction by nearly a third.
Union passed Black members over for jobs after boss caught on tape using slurs, AG says
A New Jersey chapter of the international iron workers union faces allegations of discrimination and fostering a racist work environment after a Black female ironworker filed a complaint alleging that Blacks and other minority workers were regularly given less-desirable, short-term assignments, while major construction projects including jobs at Newark Airport and the American Dream mall went to white workers.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming
NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
Students’ mental health goes to the head of the class for Jersey City school district
The psyche of the American student has never been more fragile, according to parents, experts and most studies on the effects of the coronavirus school shutdown on children. With that in mind, the Jersey City public school district is taking steps to help its student body bounce back strong now that a sense of normalcy has returned.
Wayne woman admits to stealing $3.7M from her NJ employer
A woman from Passaic County has admitted to her role in a scheme to steal more than $3.7 million from a New Jersey-based company where she worked. On Tuesday, 50-year-old Amy Aldi, of Wayne, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Newark federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Federal...
essexnewsdaily.com
RWJBarnabas facilities recognized for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nine RWJBarnabas Health facilities earned national recognition for their efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
