Essex County, NJ

ucnj.org

Union County Clerk Offers Notary Training Seminar

Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi will host a Notary Public Training Seminar at the John H. Stamler Police Academy, at 1776 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains on Friday, October 7, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Union County First Deputy County Counsel Moshood Muftau, Esq.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
PIX11

Newark schools hire hundreds of teachers to combat staffing shortage

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — As thousands of kids head back to the classroom in Newark Tuesday, New Jersey’s largest school district found ways to combat the teacher shortage. In the past couple of months, more than 600 teachers were hired to fill the nearly 700 vacancies Newark was facing over the summer, according to Newark […]
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County to host ‘Essex County Remembers’ on 21st anniversary of 9/11

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 9/11 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the memorial in the Eagle Rock Reservation on Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
#Eccf
insidernj.com

Teaneck Deputy Mayor Katz Files Petitions To Run For Re-Election in November

Incumbent Deputy Mayor Elie Y. Katz today filed petitions to run for Re-Election in the November 8th election. Katz, who previously served as Mayor of the township, has a lengthy list of accomplishments over the past 25 years for residents that he would like to continue to build upon to help improve their quality of life.
TEANECK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Liberty Science High School in Jersey City

Specifics as to what will be included in a Jersey City educational facility that would be situated just outside of Liberty State Park have finally emerged as local officials will soon weigh in with their thoughts on the proposal. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board is slated...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school

Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
PATERSON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Union passed Black members over for jobs after boss caught on tape using slurs, AG says

A New Jersey chapter of the international iron workers union faces allegations of discrimination and fostering a racist work environment after a Black female ironworker filed a complaint alleging that Blacks and other minority workers were regularly given less-desirable, short-term assignments, while major construction projects including jobs at Newark Airport and the American Dream mall went to white workers.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming

NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

RWJBarnabas facilities recognized for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nine RWJBarnabas Health facilities earned national recognition for their efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

