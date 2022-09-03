WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 9/11 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the memorial in the Eagle Rock Reservation on Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO