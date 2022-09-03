PHOTOS: Plume et Palette Store Reopens in Full, New Lavender French Minnie Magnet, Apron, and Tablecloth Available at EPCOT

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland Resort
This will leave shivers down your spine! The new Magic Key “Skeleton Dance” tumbler is now available in Disneyland Resort, and we found it at French Market in Disneyland Park (although it is available at more locations). Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler — $27.99. The...
WDW News Today
‘Transformation at Twilight’ Limited Edition Pins Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There’s something about moonlight that changes everything, and that magic has been captured in the new “Transformation at Twilight” pins now available at Walt Disney World!. Transformation at Twilight Limited Edition Pin Set –...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Loungefly Mini Backpack and Pin Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The wheel of Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction merchandise keeps turning, and the latest arrivals at Walt Disney World are themed to Prince Charming Regal Carrousel!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Loungefly Mini...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Limited Release Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pins, Limited Edition ‘One Family’ Jumbo Pins and More from Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we found several new Limited Edition and Limited Release pins at Disneyland, even a few featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit! Let’s check them out!. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Limited Release “Film Reel” Pin — $17.99...
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?
Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.
disneytips.com
Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!
We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today
Signage Removed, Interior Gutted at Cool Wash in EPCOT
It seems that there’s a change in the road for Cool Wash at EPCOT, as a number of elements have been removed from the shady stop in World Discovery. Planters are in place in front of the stand, while the signage with its name is gone. Above, you can...
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
The American Adventure to Close for Refurbishment September 19 at EPCOT
The American Adventure will close for refurbishment beginning Monday, September 19th at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, the Audio-Animatronics extravaganza has no set reopening date, with hours unavailable through November 6th. It’s unclear as to how extensive the refurbishment will be. The last major change to the show came in 2018, when a new rendition of “Golden Dream” was added to the finale.
WDW News Today
Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll and Staff of Ra Figurines Debut at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The fortune and glory can be yours with two new artifacts inspired by the first two “Indiana Jones” movies now available at the Disneyland Resort! They join the replicas of the Fertility Idol, Sankara Stone, Holy Grail, and Crystal Skull previously released.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Fall Snack Molecules From PYM Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure
PYM Tasting Lab at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure has new Snack Molecules just for fall and Halloween Time. Flavored Popcorn, Mini Pretzels, Honey-Roasted Peanuts, and Popped Sorghum with Mini Peanut Butter Candies. These Snack Molecules are nothing special, hardly different from the Snack Molecules that we’ve had here...
WDW News Today
The Toy Soldier Reopens at the United Kingdom Pavilion in EPCOT
Guests can once again purchase goods inspired by British Disney characters at The Toy Soldier, as the shop has reopened in the United Kingdom Pavilion at EPCOT. The store began welcoming guests on Sunday following an extended closure. The shop is chock full of displays of apparel, housewares and more...
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Comments / 0