Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
GCC girls soccer not hitting panic button, remain No. 1 in Class A
Few coaches will argue it is better to lose the first game of the season than the last one. For Greensburg Central Catholic, that concept rings true. Top-ranked GCC, the Class A runner-up last season in the WPIAL and PIAA, kicked off 2022 with a grueling 3-2 loss to then-No. 4 Springdale in overtime at home.
High school roundup for Sept. 6, 2022: Deer Lakes beats Shady Side Academy on buzzer beater
Nate Litrun scored off a corner kick with seven seconds left in double overtime to give Deer Lakes a 1-0 victory over Shady Side Academy in a Section 1 matchup of top teams in WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer. Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-1) is fifth in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Shady Side Academy (2-1, 2-1) is second.
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
New coach leading Belle Vernon girls volleyball in quest for playoff appearance
Belle Vernon never has made the playoffs in girls volleyball. In fact, the Leopards usually are lodged in the bottom portion of the section standings each season. Last season, however, the Leopards had their most success in recent years when they won six games. This season, Belle Vernon will hope...
Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter
A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Community rallies around Rosensteel Classic
More than 600 fans came through the turnstiles at Norwin on Saturday for the inaugural Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic. The three-game event was like a soccer celebration, with the late Moe Rosensteel on the minds of all attendees. The showcase had a DJ, music, concessions, merchandise and, last but...
Concussion lawsuit trial begins Tuesday for former player suing West Mifflin, WPIAL and PIAA
Nearly five years after suing the West Mifflin School District, the WPIAL and the PIAA, a former high school football player’s case is going to trial. The jury trial for Shane Skillpa's case begins Tuesday. Skillpa filed the lawsuit back in February 2017 because of a concussion he suffered in 2009 during practice.
Sewickley Academy students go back to school
Sewickley Academy welcomed students back to school on Sept. 1. “The first day of school was filled with high energy, warmth, and lots of smiles,” said associate head of school Chris Anderson. “Our community was thrilled to be reunited, and our teachers dedicated time for students to get to know each other while immediately engaging students in interesting activities and lessons.”
Duquesne will play 2 Atlantic 10 games on national TV during 2022-23 season
Duquesne men’s basketball will appear on national television via the USA Network twice in Atlantic 10 play this season, according to the conference schedule released Wednesday. The televised games will be played at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 against St. Bonaventure and 2 p.m. Feb....
How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?
Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
Pitt Remains Firmly in the Running for Hometown 2024 4-Star LB Anthony Speca
When a team is recruiting a player, especially one that they really are interested in landing, one of the biggest goals is to try and get that player to make a visit, including game day visits. The Pitt Panthers were able to do that last Thursday against West Virginia and...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
In brief: Symphony East picnic, golf outing and more around Penn Hills, Verona
Symphony East will host a Dixieland box-lunch picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in Murrysville. The 1 p.m. performance will feature the Ralph Guzzi Dixieland Band, and will be at St. Alban’s Anglican Church picnic pavilion, 4920 Cline Hollow Road. The cost is $30 per person and includes a picnic lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by Sept. 12 — no tickets will be sold the day of the event. For reservations, visit SymphonyEast.org or call 724-327-4864.
Tony Norman: Spend a day with the retired pool hustlers of East Liberty
The men who play pool in a back room at the Vintage Senior Services Center in East Liberty don’t have colorful nicknames like “Minnesota Fats” or “Cornbread Red” or “Wimpy” Lassiter. They have ordinary names like Ernie, George, Cecil, Dave, Bobby, Edgar and...
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student
Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
The Stroller, Sept. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Arts Festival returns to Saxonburg. The annual Saxonburg Festival of the Arts...
Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999.
Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
