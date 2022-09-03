ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Tribune-Review

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

GCC girls soccer not hitting panic button, remain No. 1 in Class A

Few coaches will argue it is better to lose the first game of the season than the last one. For Greensburg Central Catholic, that concept rings true. Top-ranked GCC, the Class A runner-up last season in the WPIAL and PIAA, kicked off 2022 with a grueling 3-2 loss to then-No. 4 Springdale in overtime at home.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter

A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Ken Ivory
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy students go back to school

Sewickley Academy welcomed students back to school on Sept. 1. “The first day of school was filled with high energy, warmth, and lots of smiles,” said associate head of school Chris Anderson. “Our community was thrilled to be reunited, and our teachers dedicated time for students to get to know each other while immediately engaging students in interesting activities and lessons.”
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne will play 2 Atlantic 10 games on national TV during 2022-23 season

Duquesne men’s basketball will appear on national television via the USA Network twice in Atlantic 10 play this season, according to the conference schedule released Wednesday. The televised games will be played at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 against St. Bonaventure and 2 p.m. Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?

Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Symphony East picnic, golf outing and more around Penn Hills, Verona

Symphony East will host a Dixieland box-lunch picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in Murrysville. The 1 p.m. performance will feature the Ralph Guzzi Dixieland Band, and will be at St. Alban’s Anglican Church picnic pavilion, 4920 Cline Hollow Road. The cost is $30 per person and includes a picnic lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by Sept. 12 — no tickets will be sold the day of the event. For reservations, visit SymphonyEast.org or call 724-327-4864.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student

Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Arts Festival returns to Saxonburg. The annual Saxonburg Festival of the Arts...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
PITTSBURGH, PA

