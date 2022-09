Effective: 2022-09-07 17:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-07 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 730 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 429 PM AST, Emergency Management reported that Rio Cibuco has flooded PR-620 in Vega Alta, and is expected to flood additional roads downstream. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Ceiba, Monserrate and Sabana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO