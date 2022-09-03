ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siduY_0hhBBkpX00

Woman hurt, 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.

Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.

A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.

The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.

Comments / 26

Concerned@
4d ago

The democrats Frey and Walz version off America, voters are getting what they voted for so maybe make better decisions on who you vote in office

Reply(10)
13
John Roder
4d ago

Pretty bad when the hospital knows it has to lockdown the ER.

Reply
7
Related
CBS Minnesota

Police detain 1 after shots fired and car crashes in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person has been detained after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots being fired, and shortly after two vehicles were seen fleeing at high speeds.A short distance away, police found one of the vehicles had crashed and was abandoned.A resident told police they saw one of the occupants drop an object in their neighbor's yard. Police found a firearm where the neighbor directed them.They also found and detained one person.Though shell casings were found in the street, police were not able to find any victims or damage to nearby property.The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
HINCKLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Allina
willmarradio.com

Shooting at Minnesota State Fair causes panic, and teen shot, wounded 1 block from fairgrounds

(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul police say they are still searching for the shooter who caused a major panic at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. That led to the event being shut down early. Officers were responding to a major fight involving anywhere from 30-to-50 people when the suspect opened fire. Deputies chased a man but he managed to get away. An 18-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of two gunshot wounds. That person is expected to recover. Police haven’t named any persons of interest or reported any arrests.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Cedar-Riverside residents say they feel the effects of MPD officer shortage

Several residents of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood gathered at the Brian Coyle Center Tuesday to voice safety concerns during a monthly meeting with law enforcement. Residents listed areas around the neighborhood, including along Cedar Avenue, where people openly sell and use drugs, lamenting that when they call in the criminal activity, the dealers are gone by the time the officers arrive, prompting them to return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents arrested after 15-month-old dies of suspected narcotics overdose

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 1-year-old died of a suspected narcotics overdose.Few details have been released but the incident happened on the 200 block of County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.Deputies say that the boy was found by the child's mother in medical distress. Investigators say this occurred after the baby had been left with his father for about 15 or 20 minutes, according to his mother.Officers tried to resuscitate the child, who was then taken by Allina medics, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at an area hospital.The 31-year-old mother of the victim has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, and a warrant was issued for the boy's father.An autopsy was still pending.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire

(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide

On Monday, police were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting deaths of three St. Paul people and the injuries of two more over the weekend in the city’s Payne-Phalen area. According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

At least 1 dead after crash involving FedEx semi-truck

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Dakota County officials say at least one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash involving a double semi-trailer FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon north of Northfield. According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street West...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash

SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
SWANVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information. 
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy