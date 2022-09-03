ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene pre-games Trump rally with stories of kids using litter boxes

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100zKu_0hhBBK4l00

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is an early presence at Former President Trump's first rally since the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. Prior to the official start of the rally, which takes place late Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, Greene popped up amidst the crowds to provide some curious soundbites.

Speaking to a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting Network, who told Greene about a student he heard about in Texas who, according to him, identified as a cat, Greene added her views on the topic with the following quote:

"They're embracing lies. I mean, literally embracing lies. Okay, if some student wants to pretend like a cat and use a litter box after school, that's their prerogative, whatever. But no, the school and school resources and the other students and teachers should not have to be put through that, cuz it's a lie" Greene said.

In addition to talks of litter boxes, Greene spoke with Right Side Broadcasting Network at the rally pre-game on the topic of President Biden's "battle for the soul of the nation" speech, which was delivered on Thursday.

"This is who the Democrats are," Greene said. "They're using their position of power and they have declared war on all of us because Joe Biden basically said in his speech that we're the enemies of the state and he's calling us extremists. So that's a dog whistle of violence against MAGA Republicans and it's a continued dog whistle of violence against me."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The purpose of this afternoon's rally is for Trump to show his support for Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Last week Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, went on record in further favor of conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ youths. It's presumed that gay issues, Biden's speech, and hints towards a run for re-election will all be talking points for Trump's upcoming main rally event.

Comments / 722

Rio Frio
4d ago

How come people that mock children for participation trophies, keep attending rallies for the man that came in second in a two person race?

Reply(55)
489
Jamie Kelly
4d ago

She’s just a joke. A sad and embarrassing joke on our nation. You can do better GA. I really think stupid people shouldn’t be allowed to vote. These people are so dumb they think their ignorance and lies are just as good as intelligence and facts. They get mad when they’re banned for spreading lies, they really think we should all have to listen to their insanity. “Muh ignorance as just as good as your intelligence! So there!” It’s truly astounding how trump brought out the underbelly of our society. Sad.

Reply(46)
360
Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

Wow, looks who talking about using their power and position to declare war. You can say the same thing, when you attacked Joe Biden and AOC in a video killing them. How many times have you came out, on someone in the democratic party, saying you wanted to Impeach them or Defund the FBI or just bad mouth anyone who you dislike. So in your words Greene, only you and the Trump Republican Party can seek out and destroy those who are not Trump Followers. What's good for the Goose, is good for the Gander. Get it Greene?

Reply(15)
190
Related
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Everyone Looking Up One Unusual Word

With 1 million Twitter followers, when Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia pens something on the popular social media platform, both her supporters and critics are going to respond. In addition to serving Congress since 2021, Greene is also known for her oftentimes ridiculous and concerning Twitter antics — many...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Defense Of His Dad Has Twitter Seeing Red

Another day, another statement by Donald Trump Jr. that has people up in arms. In case you missed it, the former first son's reactions to the Mar-a-Lago raid and other recent events via social media have not gone over well. First, he shared a puzzling meme about the FBI having searched Melania Trump's closet that involved her underwear. Then, Don Jr. mocked Liz Cheney's defeat in the Wyoming primary that will see her losing her seat come 2023.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Fbi#Democrats#Ag
TheDailyBeast

The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned

Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy