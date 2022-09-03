Marjorie Taylor Greene pre-games Trump rally with stories of kids using litter boxes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is an early presence at Former President Trump's first rally since the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. Prior to the official start of the rally, which takes place late Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, Greene popped up amidst the crowds to provide some curious soundbites.

Speaking to a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting Network, who told Greene about a student he heard about in Texas who, according to him, identified as a cat, Greene added her views on the topic with the following quote:

"They're embracing lies. I mean, literally embracing lies. Okay, if some student wants to pretend like a cat and use a litter box after school, that's their prerogative, whatever. But no, the school and school resources and the other students and teachers should not have to be put through that, cuz it's a lie" Greene said.

In addition to talks of litter boxes, Greene spoke with Right Side Broadcasting Network at the rally pre-game on the topic of President Biden's "battle for the soul of the nation" speech, which was delivered on Thursday.

"This is who the Democrats are," Greene said. "They're using their position of power and they have declared war on all of us because Joe Biden basically said in his speech that we're the enemies of the state and he's calling us extremists. So that's a dog whistle of violence against MAGA Republicans and it's a continued dog whistle of violence against me."

The purpose of this afternoon's rally is for Trump to show his support for Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Last week Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, went on record in further favor of conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ youths. It's presumed that gay issues, Biden's speech, and hints towards a run for re-election will all be talking points for Trump's upcoming main rally event.