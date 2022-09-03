Read full article on original website
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Hudson Valley’s Newest Ready Coffee Location Set to Open Friday
The newest Ready Coffee shop in the area will open Friday with free drinks all day. Ready Coffee, known for the freshest coffee, fast service and super friendly staff, has locations in Wappingers and Newburgh. The Coffee shops are among the most popular and well-loved in the Hudson Valley. The...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It
One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there are probably as many definitions of that word as there are people that need it. Orange County, New York...
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
5 Reasons to Volunteer at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
They say to save the best for last, and as summer winds down, the Hudson Valley is setting their eyes on Riverfront park. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is back in Beacon on September 17th, and the best way to enjoy it is to be a volunteer!. Beautiful weather,...
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
