Wappingers Falls, NY

101.5 WPDH

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties

I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
SAUGERTIES, NY
105.5 The Wolf

5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It

One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
