Man pleads guilty to child sexual assault and pornography, Sacramento prosecutors say

A man faces a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to 33 charges of child sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Gene Birk Anderson’s convictions include lewd and lascivious touching of a child younger than 14 years old and a child age 14 to 15, oral copulation on an unconscious person, aggravated possession of child pornography and filming a naked person by use of a hidden camera, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing for Anderson, 61, is set for Sept. 30.

Authorities said between December 2017 and December 2020, Anderson regularly sexually abused a girl he was taking care of. She was 13 to 16 years old at the time.

The abuse took place while Anderson gave the girl “massages” and while she was asleep, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office this week.

Anderson filmed the assaults, prosecutors said, and he also set up hidden cameras and filmed the girl changing her clothes and taking baths.

The teenager reported the abuse to law enforcement in October 2021. During their investigation, officers found more than 60,000 pornographic images of children in Anderson’s possession in addition to the videos of the girl, the news release said.

T wo people who are now adults also came forward, prosecutors said, to say that Anderson had sexually abused them between 1995 and 1998 when they were 7 to 8 and 11 to 13 years old, respectively.