Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor

PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Sights & Sounds From BYU's Blowout Win Over USF

TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football had a memorable opening to the 2022 season. The Cougars rolled through USF notching a dominating 50-21 victory. It was a game that probably wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest, and that final score is pretty lopsided. KSL...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled its final non-conference schedule as a team outside a power conference. The 2022-23 season will be BYU’s final year as a member of the WCC. Being in a non-power conference makes lining up non-conference games, at times, a challenge. However, in the future, non-conference scheduling won’t be much of a headache as BYU prepares for life in the Big 12, one of the toughest leagues in America.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Devin Kaufusi: 'We Beat Ourselves' Against Florida

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s season-opening loss to Florida was a real gut punch. The Utes had chances to win and in some cases were the better team Saturday night at The Swamp. There is obviously a lot of season left to play and one game doesn’t make...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

A Coach's Journey: BYU Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s assistant head coach Ed Lamb is an important piece of the BYU Football team, but do you know how he got to where he is?. Lamb’s coaching journey began in youth sports. “Having my dad and other people coach me, those were...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Going With Classic Red Look In Week Two

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be wearing their classic all-red look for their home opener against Southern Utah University. Last week they wore their throw-back all-white uniforms against Florida. Utah running back Micah Bernard revealed the look on Instagram for the Utes, showing off their base red uniforms with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Sharrieff Shah Wants Improvement On Utah Defense

SALT LAKE CITY- The most disappointing aspect of Utah’s performance against Florida on Saturday was the defense. Usually a cornerstone of a Kyle Whittingham coached team, the defense came up short too often when they were in position to change the game. While most of the problems are easily fixed, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wants to see the unit improve with the notes they gathered about themselves in Gainesville.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor

PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
PROVO, UT
Mitch Harper
kslsports.com

Utah Offense Positive After Tough Loss

SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing worse than doing enough to win a hard-fought game and coming up just short of victory, but that is what happened to Utah Saturday at The Swamp. No, it was not a perfectly played game. There are certainly things the Utes need to work on, but they played tough, as did their opponent in Florida to where you knew whoever came up short was going to feel a bit crushed about it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Drop, Cougars Rise In Latest AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- The state of Utah continues to be well represented by Utah and BYU football in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes started out at #7, but dropped six spots to #13 after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Florida in the Swamp. Meanwhile, the Cougars started at #25 and jumped a four spots to #21 after an impressive win over USF in Tampa. Florida who wasn’t ranked to start the season jumped to #12 after showing they are further ahead than most thought they would be to start the year.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Patrick Fishburn Falls Agonizingly Short Of Receiving PGA Tour Card

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and Fremont high school alumni Patrick Fishburn has fallen agonizingly short of receiving a PGA Tour card following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Fishburn, 30, concluded the 2021/22 Korn Ferry Tour Finals 28th in the standings, the top 25 players...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy Visits Injured LLWS Player

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy visited Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League World Series (LLWS) player on Monday in Salt Lake City. Easton Oliverson’s Instagram (@miraclesfortank) posted the visit from Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday morning. “Tank had a very special...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

