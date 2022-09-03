Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
kslsports.com
Sights & Sounds From BYU’s Blowout Win Over USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football had a memorable opening to the 2022 season. The Cougars rolled through USF notching a dominating 50-21 victory. It was a game that probably wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest, and that final score is pretty lopsided. KSL...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled its final non-conference schedule as a team outside a power conference. The 2022-23 season will be BYU’s final year as a member of the WCC. Being in a non-power conference makes lining up non-conference games, at times, a challenge. However, in the future, non-conference scheduling won’t be much of a headache as BYU prepares for life in the Big 12, one of the toughest leagues in America.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi: ‘We Beat Ourselves’ Against Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s season-opening loss to Florida was a real gut punch. The Utes had chances to win and in some cases were the better team Saturday night at The Swamp. There is obviously a lot of season left to play and one game doesn’t make...
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s assistant head coach Ed Lamb is an important piece of the BYU Football team, but do you know how he got to where he is?. Lamb’s coaching journey began in youth sports. “Having my dad and other people coach me, those were...
kslsports.com
Utes Going With Classic Red Look In Week Two
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be wearing their classic all-red look for their home opener against Southern Utah University. Last week they wore their throw-back all-white uniforms against Florida. Utah running back Micah Bernard revealed the look on Instagram for the Utes, showing off their base red uniforms with...
kslsports.com
Sharrieff Shah Wants Improvement On Utah Defense
SALT LAKE CITY- The most disappointing aspect of Utah’s performance against Florida on Saturday was the defense. Usually a cornerstone of a Kyle Whittingham coached team, the defense came up short too often when they were in position to change the game. While most of the problems are easily fixed, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wants to see the unit improve with the notes they gathered about themselves in Gainesville.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
kslsports.com
Scott Mitchell: Utah’s Loss ‘Had Nothing To Do With Florida’
SALT LAKE CITY – Let’s be real. While Utah did lose the game against Florida, there were opportunities for the Utes to walk away from The Swamp with a win over the Gators, according to former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell. Utah had their issues in this game for...
kslsports.com
Utah Offense Positive After Tough Loss
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing worse than doing enough to win a hard-fought game and coming up just short of victory, but that is what happened to Utah Saturday at The Swamp. No, it was not a perfectly played game. There are certainly things the Utes need to work on, but they played tough, as did their opponent in Florida to where you knew whoever came up short was going to feel a bit crushed about it.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
Utes Drop, Cougars Rise In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- The state of Utah continues to be well represented by Utah and BYU football in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes started out at #7, but dropped six spots to #13 after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Florida in the Swamp. Meanwhile, the Cougars started at #25 and jumped a four spots to #21 after an impressive win over USF in Tampa. Florida who wasn’t ranked to start the season jumped to #12 after showing they are further ahead than most thought they would be to start the year.
kslsports.com
Patrick Fishburn Falls Agonizingly Short Of Receiving PGA Tour Card
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and Fremont high school alumni Patrick Fishburn has fallen agonizingly short of receiving a PGA Tour card following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Fishburn, 30, concluded the 2021/22 Korn Ferry Tour Finals 28th in the standings, the top 25 players...
kslsports.com
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
kslsports.com
Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy Visits Injured LLWS Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy visited Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League World Series (LLWS) player on Monday in Salt Lake City. Easton Oliverson’s Instagram (@miraclesfortank) posted the visit from Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday morning. “Tank had a very special...
