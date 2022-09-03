Read full article on original website
BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
Devin Kaufusi: ‘We Beat Ourselves’ Against Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s season-opening loss to Florida was a real gut punch. The Utes had chances to win and in some cases were the better team Saturday night at The Swamp. There is obviously a lot of season left to play and one game doesn’t make...
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Sharrieff Shah Wants Improvement On Utah Defense
SALT LAKE CITY- The most disappointing aspect of Utah’s performance against Florida on Saturday was the defense. Usually a cornerstone of a Kyle Whittingham coached team, the defense came up short too often when they were in position to change the game. While most of the problems are easily fixed, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wants to see the unit improve with the notes they gathered about themselves in Gainesville.
Utes Going With Classic Red Look In Week Two
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be wearing their classic all-red look for their home opener against Southern Utah University. Last week they wore their throw-back all-white uniforms against Florida. Utah running back Micah Bernard revealed the look on Instagram for the Utes, showing off their base red uniforms with...
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
Predicting BYU's Ranking in the AP Poll
The second AP poll of the season will be released on Tuesday
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
Patrick Fishburn Falls Agonizingly Short Of Receiving PGA Tour Card
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and Fremont high school alumni Patrick Fishburn has fallen agonizingly short of receiving a PGA Tour card following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Fishburn, 30, concluded the 2021/22 Korn Ferry Tour Finals 28th in the standings, the top 25 players...
Kazna Tanuvasa breaks the UVU all-time kills record
In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26. “During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match...
SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights
One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A "Back to School Pride Night" in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school's restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was "sexualizing children," reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels' extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren't allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for indoor show
Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
