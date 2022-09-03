ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor

PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Devin Kaufusi: ‘We Beat Ourselves’ Against Florida

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s season-opening loss to Florida was a real gut punch. The Utes had chances to win and in some cases were the better team Saturday night at The Swamp. There is obviously a lot of season left to play and one game doesn’t make...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Sharrieff Shah Wants Improvement On Utah Defense

SALT LAKE CITY- The most disappointing aspect of Utah’s performance against Florida on Saturday was the defense. Usually a cornerstone of a Kyle Whittingham coached team, the defense came up short too often when they were in position to change the game. While most of the problems are easily fixed, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wants to see the unit improve with the notes they gathered about themselves in Gainesville.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Going With Classic Red Look In Week Two

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes will be wearing their classic all-red look for their home opener against Southern Utah University. Last week they wore their throw-back all-white uniforms against Florida. Utah running back Micah Bernard revealed the look on Instagram for the Utes, showing off their base red uniforms with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Patrick Fishburn Falls Agonizingly Short Of Receiving PGA Tour Card

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and Fremont high school alumni Patrick Fishburn has fallen agonizingly short of receiving a PGA Tour card following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Fishburn, 30, concluded the 2021/22 Korn Ferry Tour Finals 28th in the standings, the top 25 players...
OGDEN, UT
uvureview.com

Kazna Tanuvasa breaks the UVU all-time kills record

In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26. “During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match...
OREM, UT
suindependent.com

SUU Stands Up for Gender Rights

One of the most comfortable, wonderful places to spend time is on a college or university campus. It’s a place where encouragement, reflection, intelligence, are supposed to flourish, a place where we are encouraged to think new thoughts, embrace concepts large and small, challenge ourselves. It is an escape from the mundane, a threshold to wisdom and understanding, a place to grasp the ever-important worldview that can change in a heartbeat.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors

A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

