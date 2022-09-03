ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired

The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw

WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out

During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments

AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW

CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out

And just when AEW fans thought masked men couldn’t ruin the integrity of another match, they were met with the interesting development of Luchasaurus, the typical friend of the newly re-minted “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, turning on the second-generation entertainer and absolutely demolishing him before the bell even rang. It all started normally enough, with […] The post Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Chris Jericho Predicts Top AEW Heel Will Turn Face Soon

On Sunday night the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view aired live from Chicago and it was an action packed show. The event kicked off with the Casino Ladder Match, and Stokely Hathaway’s stable secured the poker chip which was then given to The Joker who was wearing a mask.
wrestlinginc.com

Daniel Garcia Says Current WWE Champion Almost Broke His Back With A Boston Crab

Daniel Garcia's submission game is on point, but he's found himself in a few holds that weren't exactly pleasant. While chatting with Bleacher Report, Garcia recalled the time current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther gave him a painful experience. "So it's person by person because people master different holds," Garcia said....
WWE
