justthankfuljaye
3d ago

This a sad closure for Atlantans…Grady Hospital is so over extended! What happens when doctors and nurses can’t keep up with the demand? I’ll tell you… they will seek employment elsewhere🧐How does that mean park for our citizens?

Karen Yvonne Henderson
3d ago

too many people use a hospital as a dr. office because they know the hospital can't deny service when you don't have ins. Go to the dr. office not the ER.

WSAV News 3

Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect throughout state

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s public health care system could soon see ripple effects when one of Atlanta’s largest hospitals, the Atlanta Medical Center, shuts down. WellStar is one of the largest hospital systems in Georgia serving patients in 148 out of 159 counties — nearly one of out every six Georgians. Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
