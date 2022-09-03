Read full article on original website
justthankfuljaye
3d ago
This a sad closure for Atlantans…Grady Hospital is so over extended! What happens when doctors and nurses can’t keep up with the demand? I’ll tell you… they will seek employment elsewhere🧐How does that mean park for our citizens?
Karen Yvonne Henderson
3d ago
too many people use a hospital as a dr. office because they know the hospital can't deny service when you don't have ins. Go to the dr. office not the ER.
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine Lookenott
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Atlanta hospital shut down could cause ripple effect throughout state
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s public health care system could soon see ripple effects when one of Atlanta’s largest hospitals, the Atlanta Medical Center, shuts down. WellStar is one of the largest hospital systems in Georgia serving patients in 148 out of 159 counties — nearly one of out every six Georgians. Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center […]
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in...
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, what’s next for patient care in Fulton County?
ATLANTA — The closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in northeast Atlanta will leave 55,000 patients looking for a new place to get care. But it could also open up some prime land for developers. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says it’s a valuable piece of property worth more than $100 million.
Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID, he announces on Twitter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to a video he posted on his Twitter page. Dickens added that he will be working from home until he tests negative again. However, he noted that he is "feeling fine" and has minor symptoms. A...
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for coronavirus again
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again....
Atlanta medical center closing will impact people in surrounding neighborhoods
ATLANTA — Continuing our team coverage on the closing of one of Atlanta’s only level one trauma centers, Atlanta Medical Center, on November 1. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston reports on the devastating impact this will have on the people in the neighborhoods surrounding AMC. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Brian McGowan: an Amtrak station at Centennial Yards would be ‘fantastic’
During a standard presentation of the planned $5 billion Centennial Yards project, Brian McGowan spoke of the role the 50-acre railroad gulch has played in the development of Atlanta. “We always show people the history of the site,” said McGowan, explaining how three railroad lines converged at a spot called...
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
Nurse working with Atlanta Medical Center employees to help them with next steps
AMC is set to close its doors in November. The medial community is working for a solution.
Atlanta Popeyes employees call cops on woman ordering food for homeless man
ATLANTA — Late one night, while completing her DoorDash delivery, Georgia State student Jo Ortega noticed a man standing near the drive-thru at the Popeyes on Ponce de Leon and Boulevard. He was homeless and, according to Ortega, appeared to be hungry. When she tried to order food for...
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
The 20 Best Hiking Trails In Atlanta GA (& Hikes Near Atlanta)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the Appalachian Trail and Bartram Trail to an endless array of State Parks, WMAs, and waterfalls scattered throughout the region, North Georgia is an amazing place for anyone who loves hiking. But...
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes
The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
Georgia Dept. of Transportation to build express lanes on I-285 top end
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate 285 every day. “The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” driver Jazmine Lawrence said.
Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement. Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George. The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes...
Comments / 4