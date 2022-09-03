ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancestry CEO Deb Liu on closing the gender and diversity gap in the workplace

By Stephanie Lin
(KRON) — Bay Area tech executive Deborah Liu is one of only a handful of women to serve as CEO of a large company in the US. She joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss ways women can advocate for themselves in the workplace, and how companies can work to close the gender and diversity gap.

