ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 30

Matthew E. Palmer
4d ago

thank you everyone who voted this clown in. hope you enjoy the suffering as well.

Reply(4)
10
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in South Carolina, SCDOR says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There is more good news for those who will be able to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. The South Carolina Department of Revenue stated that student loan forgiveness is not subject to being taxed in the Palmetto State. In a...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX Carolina

SC lowers age requirement for corrections officers, Greenville County hopes to fill positions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Getting and keeping good staff is a challenge for many employers right now and law enforcement is no different. The Greenville County Detention Center has battled with staff shortages for 2 years now, even having to close the juvenile facility because of it. Now, a change in state law might just open the door they need to reach full staff again.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
carolinajournal.com

Robinson ‘quite serious’ about possible bid for governor in 2024

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is releasing a new book in September in which he indicates strong consideration for a run for governor in 2024. In the book, titled “We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,” Robinson writes, “I am quite serious about possibly running for governor of the state of North Carolina in 2024. We have had a leader who has taken us a long way in the wrong direction over the course of his two terms, and that’s where I think I could be of great service to the people of this state. Somebody’s got to right this ship before it sinks.”
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Income Taxes#Taxable Income#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Raleigh#Fox#White House#Internal Revenue Code#Irc#The American Rescue Plan
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy