“Try as they will, and try as they might, who steals me gold won’t live through the night.”. Those are the first words spoken in the tongue-in-cheek Leprechaun franchise. In each of the eight movies, the murderous Leprechaun goes on a killing spree to retrieve his gold which has been taken from him. As a slasher franchise, the movies are not especially highly regarded, but the 1993 original has a large cult following. It is perhaps most notable for being Jennifer Aniston’s movie debut. Aniston herself rarely acknowledges the movie’s existence, seemingly embarrassed by her involvement. The true star of the series though is Warwick Davis, who plays the titular Leprechaun in six out of the eight movies. He provides plenty of much-needed humor, and steals every scene he is in with a gleeful grin and a ton of energy. Beneath all the grim make-up, there was always a sense that he was having so much fun as the joyfully violent supernatural being. Davis chose not to return after the sixth movie, despite initially showing interest in stepping into the role for a seventh consecutive time. In the end, he chose not to return as he said it would not feel right to lead a horror movie after having kids. The seventh movie ended up being Leprechaun: Origins, a vastly different addition which many fans regard as the weakest in the franchise.

