'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
‘Piggy’: Carlota Pereda’s Gruesome Thriller Sets a Release Date
The teenage years were a special kind of hell for many of us. If you didn’t have the right clothes or haircut, if your family didn’t drive the right car, or if you just didn’t look like everyone else, bullies would line up to break you down. Such is the case for the main character in Carlota Pereda’s gruesome coming-of-age feature, Piggy. The short film turned full-length feature has finally announced a release date, and we’re happy to share that Piggy will be making its way into theaters and on demand beginning October 14 — just in time for spooky season!
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
'What's Love Got to Do With It?' Trailer Sees Lily James and Shazad Latif Navigating Infatuation
The cozy months are coming, and with them the promise of heart-warming romantic comedies to laugh and cry to — the perfect balm to spooky season. In the brand-new full trailer for Shekhar Kapur's (Elizabeth) upcoming cross-cultural rom-com, What's Love Got to Do With It?, that's exactly what stars Lily James and Shazad Latif deliver. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in September 2022
September turns a leaf but sunlit days are still here. In an increasingly hot land, the differentiations of time become less obvious. These seven films out on Hulu this month, spanning genre and time period, have one thing in common: the desire to survive and an acknowledgment of the risks that survival can take. So without further ado, here are the seven best movies coming this month to Hulu.
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Ranking 15 Horror Movie Trailers That Live Rent-Free In My Nightmares
Marketing so good, it's — yeah, I'll say it — scary.
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?. Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Shine in New 'Amsterdam' Trailer
The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage. Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following...
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Trailer Promises Catchy Musical Numbers and Hilarious Hijinks
This October, audiences will get to experience the latest family comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action musical comedy, based on the children's book of the same name, follows a crocodile living in New York City who befriends a young boy. Today, a brand-new trailer has been released for the film, teasing all the fun awaiting families in the theater.
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Adaptation Gets Chilling New Trailer With Daniel Brühl & Felix Kammerer
Ahead of All Quiet on the Western Front's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week, Netflix has released the first heart-wrenching trailer that gives an eye-opening look at the horrors of World War I. The new adaptation comes from German filmmaker Edward Berger, who penned the script with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer, the soldier at the center of the story who volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, which would have been expected of them. He quickly comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the midst of trench warfare.
‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Trailer Reveals Mani Ratnam’s Long-Awaited Indian Period Epic
The first trailer for director Mani Ratnam’s long-awaited Tamil language period epic, Ponniyin Selvan: I, was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai on Tuesday, attended by icons of Tamil cinema such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, along with the film’s sprawling cast. Based on the 1955 novel by Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan — like Dune — will be released in two parts.
New ‘Smile’ Featurette Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Unsettling Horror Movie
A new featurette for Smile takes us behind the scenes of the creepy horror movie from director Parker Finn. The upcoming film marks Finn’s feature debut and is adapted from his acclaimed short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a psychiatrist who witnesses the...
'Leprechaun Returns' Took the Franchise Back to Its Gory, Funny Roots
“Try as they will, and try as they might, who steals me gold won’t live through the night.”. Those are the first words spoken in the tongue-in-cheek Leprechaun franchise. In each of the eight movies, the murderous Leprechaun goes on a killing spree to retrieve his gold which has been taken from him. As a slasher franchise, the movies are not especially highly regarded, but the 1993 original has a large cult following. It is perhaps most notable for being Jennifer Aniston’s movie debut. Aniston herself rarely acknowledges the movie’s existence, seemingly embarrassed by her involvement. The true star of the series though is Warwick Davis, who plays the titular Leprechaun in six out of the eight movies. He provides plenty of much-needed humor, and steals every scene he is in with a gleeful grin and a ton of energy. Beneath all the grim make-up, there was always a sense that he was having so much fun as the joyfully violent supernatural being. Davis chose not to return after the sixth movie, despite initially showing interest in stepping into the role for a seventh consecutive time. In the end, he chose not to return as he said it would not feel right to lead a horror movie after having kids. The seventh movie ended up being Leprechaun: Origins, a vastly different addition which many fans regard as the weakest in the franchise.
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Takes Tom Cruise All Around the World
Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The trailer comes just a few hours after it got our hands on a new behind-the-scenes video of star Tom Cruise performing some dangerous stunts for the highly-anticipated sequel. The trailer starts with flashes...
'House of the Dragon': Episode 3 Sees First Viewership Drop For 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Since its premiere last month, HBO’s House of the Dragon has drawn from the strength of the dragons and their silver-haired riders to soar to great heights and new records. The buzz on the first episode had yet to fully settle when the series was renewed for a second season by HBO. It was a move that was validated by the series premiere breaking the viewership record at HBO Max with 10 million viewers on its first night – truly, all the dragons roared as one. However, just like the fire-breathing creatures in the series have proven, everything is vulnerable at some point, and the third episode of the series has seen the show's first drop in viewership.
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
