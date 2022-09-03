Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Collider
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Collider
Why 'What Price Hollywood' Was the Actual First Version of 'A Star is Born'
Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, Judy Garland and James Mason, or Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, there were Constance Bennett and Lowell Sherman. The movie was called What Price Hollywood, but it really was the first version of A Star is Born, the classic tale of how stardom isn't always what it's cracked up to be. This largely forgotten 1932 gem was one of the first major studio productions to dramatize the downside of show business, and in many ways, it's a more honest and realistic look at the Hollywood machine than any of the films that came afterward.
Collider
What Happened to J.J. Abrams’ Multimillion Dollar Project 'Demimonde'?
While J.J. Abrams is now most famous for his work in big blockbusters like some of the most recent Star Wars movies or Star Trek, he began to take off in pop culture in the world of television. It was the TV show Alias that put him on the map as an artist while his involvement (including directing the pilot) for Lost also bolstered his profile. The track record of Abrams in television is incredibly impressive, but that doesn’t mean all his forays into small-screen entertainment have been successful or even managed to get off the ground. Case in point: the HBO program Demimonde, which was canned before it even started shooting.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Bloom County': Tim Long to Co-Write Fox Animated Series Based on 80s Comic Strip
Earlier in the year, news broke from the animation world that Fox was developing an animated series based on Bloom County the beloved 1980s comic strip that is the brainchild of comic writer and cartoonist Berkeley Breathed and responsible for bringing widespread recognition to his talent. No update has since come from the project until now. The project has added Tim Long to serve in multiple capacities including as a co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Breathed who will be heavily involved in the onscreen treatment.
Collider
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Shine in New 'Amsterdam' Trailer
The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage. Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following...
Collider
'Austin Powers' Gets Groovy Box-Set Treatment for 25th Anniversary
The International Man of Mystery himself is back, baby, yeah! For the Austin Powers franchise's 25th anniversary, the HMV store is offering an exclusive, limited edition box set for all three films, delivery in the U.K. only. The set will include Blu-ray copies of each movie on top of all the other shagadelic features, and is available to pre-order on their site now!
Collider
'Borderline': Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson Board Comedy-Thriller
A new comedy-thriller is heading to our screens soon, and the cast is already stacked. The upcoming Borderline has found its lead cast, as Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson are set to star in the feature, and Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails round out the cast. Specifics on their respective characters are currently being kept under wraps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Never Have I Ever': Why Ben Is the Best Choice for Devi
If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in September 2022
September turns a leaf but sunlit days are still here. In an increasingly hot land, the differentiations of time become less obvious. These seven films out on Hulu this month, spanning genre and time period, have one thing in common: the desire to survive and an acknowledgment of the risks that survival can take. So without further ado, here are the seven best movies coming this month to Hulu.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Point Out Remarkable Detail In Daemon’s Battle Scene
Matt Smith’s emotional portrayal of Daemon Targaryen in the third episode now seems even more impressive.
Collider
'Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler' Season 3 Trailer Introduces New Psychedelic Threat
HBO Max has released a brand-new trailer for Season 3 of the hit DC series Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler just a month ahead of its three-episode premiere on Thursday, October 6 which will be followed by one episode released weekly through Thursday, November 24. The brand-new 2-minute 16-second...
Collider
A New 'The Winchesters' Poster Reveals John and Mary's First Foe
As we say farewell to the warmth of summer, we know the chilly days of fall are just around the corner. And, with those shorter, colder days, one thing we can look forward to is the onslaught of new programming coming our way. From Tim Burton’s take on The Addams Family’s murderous daughter in Netflix’s Wednesday to the showdown between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and The Shape (James Jude Courtney) in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, there’s plenty of spooky content to look forward to.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen' Review: Samantha Morton Commands as Catherine de Medici
When contemplating the experience of watching the first five episodes of The Serpent Queen, the newest period drama from Starz, there is one undeniable takeaway: Samantha Morton is a perfect Catherine de Medici. Though some may remember her for her villainous turn as Alpha in The Walking Dead, she has always had a strong command of the screen from Synecdoche, New York to her Oscar-nominated work in In America and Sweet and Lowdown. While this latest role doesn’t make full use of her talents, it is still wonderful to see her sink her teeth into the character and all the complexities to be found therein.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Will The Serpent Queen Be Available on Other Streaming Services?. Justin Haythe, who is known for writing Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, creates a new Starz series inspired by the Renaissance era and one formidable female ruler within it. The Serpent Queen is largely based on a nonfiction novel written by Swedish author Leonie Frieda, titled Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.
Comments / 0