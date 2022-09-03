ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Police: Former local girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxHqq_0hhB6xue00

SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported.

The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was “the result of a monthslong joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

Schvaneveldt has been booked into the Caribou County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Soda Springs police said, “The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information.”

Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract.

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court

A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird in Idaho Falls. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Deputies arrest local fugitive in possession of meth, fentanyl and gun

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon of Bonneville County on Friday after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and a Handgun. Just after 7 p.m., Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. Deputies were familiar with Haddon, who was wanted for...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Runaway local juvenile located and returned safely home

UPDATE Mr. Cottrell has been located and returned safely home. ORIGINAL STORY Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell. Merrick is 15 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and was last seen at his Ammon residence around midnight July 14. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Merrick Cottrell is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or submit tips to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caribou County, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Basketball
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Caribou County, ID
City
Soda Springs, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police release name of man killed in shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls

We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Prosecutor: Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of 23-year-old

UPDATE FROM BONNEVILLE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE: IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent of Pocatello with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3, 2022. The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of next of kin. Bent will have an initial appearance on the charge on September 6, 2022, at the Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing on the charge...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Police#Statutory Rape
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident

The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
CHUBBUCK, ID
spotonidaho.com

Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
TUCSON, AZ
eastidahonews.com

Police identify man shot and killed at motel

CHUBBUCK – Police have identified the Chubbuck man killed in a late night shooting Thursday at a Chubbuck motel. John Walker, 49, died after being shot at the Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue. “The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downard Funeral Home owner released from jail on $20,000 bond; court records shed more light on charges

POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond. Sixth District Magistrate Judge David Hooste had set Peck’s bond at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse with...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nine injured in Labor Day weekend wrecks across East Idaho

Nine people were injured in wrecks across East Idaho over Labor Day weekend, Idaho State Police reported. The worst of the crashes was a two-vehicle collision that left six people injured on Highway 20 north of Island Park at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. The wreck occurred when the driver of a 2022 Chrysler Voyager minivan heading westbound on Highway 20 tried to turn onto North Big Springs Loop and...
ISLAND PARK, ID
Idaho State Journal

In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A

It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy