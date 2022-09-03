Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WAFF
Morgan County DA releases eight murder indictments from past week
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Morgan County District Attorney, Scott Anderson, within the past week there have been eight indictments for murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury. ―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office utilizing app to watch crime
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is joining the neighborhood. A virtual neighborhood, anyway.
8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases
A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle man eludes police, arrested on possession charges
Sept. 3, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. After initially stopping and providing identification, the driver rolled up the window and proceeded to elude deputies. Along the way, a female passenger attempted to bail from the car. She was eventually able to exit,...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Suspect at large in domestic shooting that killed man, injured woman in Blount County: Sheriff
Authorities are searching for a murder suspect they say killed a man and injured a woman Monday in a domestic dispute Blount County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, of Oneonta, is suspected of fatally shooting a 58-year-old man and shooting a 44-year-old woman Monday in the 300 block of Vallley Drive in Oneonta, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a concrete truck and another vehicle sent one person to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened at the intersection of County Line Road and Palmer Road in Madison. The...
WAFF
New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday. Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken...
WAFF
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
WAFF
Trial for Huntsville magistrate scheduled to start Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Todd Cranor is facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee says he confronted his...
WAFF
Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Capshaw Road will be closed for a repaving project that began on Wednesday. Workers for Madison County and the city of Huntsville will start repaving Capshaw Rd. between Nance Road and Wall Triana Highway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area during construction.
Fire chief reports Alabama town’s illegal burn, leading to $5,000 fine
The chief of a small Alabama fire department reported his town for an illegal open burn near a home, resulting in a $5,000 fine for the city, state records show.
WAFF
Power restored to all customers following outage in Madison, crews still conducting repairs
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to HU, service has been restored to all customers in the areas mentioned below. If anyone is still experiencing a service-related issue please call 256-53LIGHT. Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to power outages in Madison. According to HU, the customers who were impacted by...
Comments / 2