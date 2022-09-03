ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan County DA releases eight murder indictments from past week

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Morgan County District Attorney, Scott Anderson, within the past week there have been eight indictments for murder by a Morgan County Grand Jury. ―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Co
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle man eludes police, arrested on possession charges

Sept. 3, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. After initially stopping and providing identification, the driver rolled up the window and proceeded to elude deputies. Along the way, a female passenger attempted to bail from the car. She was eventually able to exit,...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a concrete truck and another vehicle sent one person to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., the wreck happened at the intersection of County Line Road and Palmer Road in Madison. The...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
GURLEY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
WAFF

Trial for Huntsville magistrate scheduled to start Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Todd Cranor is facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee says he confronted his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Capshaw Road will be closed for a repaving project that began on Wednesday. Workers for Madison County and the city of Huntsville will start repaving Capshaw Rd. between Nance Road and Wall Triana Highway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area during construction.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy