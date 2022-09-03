ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott suggests that Texas rape victims can take a Plan B to 'prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place': report

By Taylor Ardrey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuemI_0hhB6rcI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTFgA_0hhB6rcI00
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas

Marco Bello/Reuters

  • Gov. Abbott said rape victims can take an emergency contraception pill to avoid pregnancy.
  • He made the remark on "Lone Star Politics," which will air Sunday, the Dallas Morning News first reported.
  • "With regard to reporting it to law enforcement, that will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted," Abbott said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that rape victims can take a Plan B pill to avoid getting pregnant., according to the Dallas Morning News .

During an interview segment on "Lone Star Politics" that will be aired Sunday, Abbott said, "We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it," the Morning News reported.

"By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place," Abbott added, referring to the emergency contraception pill , "With regard to reporting it to law enforcement, that will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted."

Texas is among the states that banned abortions after the landmark ruling, Roe v. Wade, was overturned earlier this year due to trigger laws . In the state, there are no exceptions for victims of rape or incest , a restriction that is highly criticized by advocates.

In response to a tweet by the Dallas Morning News sharing Abbott's comments, Democrat Beto O' Rourke said: "We are going to end Greg Abbott's career on November 8, and the women of Texas are going to lead the way."

In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, a campaign spokesperson for O'Rourke highlighted that the state "leads the nation in rape cases on his watch."

As Insider previously reported , Abbott promised to "eliminate all rapists" in the state during a press conference last year.

"So goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of it," Abbott after the law that bans people from undergoing abortion after a fetal "heartbeat" can be detected on an ultrasound went into effect.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Sadie Christenson
3d ago

Definitely not his or anyone elses business but the woman and her dr. How about guys send him their used condoms so he can monitor useage??

Reply
2
Related
Tom Handy

Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Plan B#Abortion#State Of Texas#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Democrat#Rourke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Orlando Weekly

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

600K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy