GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams might not be the only notable receiver missing when the Green Bay Packers open their season. Allen Lazard hasn’t practiced this week due to an ankle injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. That means the Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be without their top returning receiver as they adapt to life without Adams, the two-time All-Pro who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. “He got stepped on last week, so that’s where we’re at with him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. Veterans Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Amari Rodgers and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure are the other receivers on Green Bay’s roster. The Packers also have Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham on the practice squad.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO