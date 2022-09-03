Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is favored to win its division in the MAC. Here are some Kentucky players to watch out for ahead of tonight's contest.

Dane Key

The Lexington native begins his freshman campaign in his hometown as a starter, you can't ask for much for than that. Big Blue Nation will get its first glimpse at the Wildcats' potential top receiver for years to come, against a sub-par defense that is expected to struggle through the air. We've seen throughout camp the developing connection between Key and Will Levis, so expect the pair to link up on a fair-few passes Saturday night.

Jordan Dingle

All of Kentucky's tight ends are expected to play roles in the offense this season, but Dingle has impressed the most through the fall, at least according to Vince Marrow. Alongside Brendan Bates and Keaton Upshaw, it will be interesting to see how the snaps are divvied out amongst the group, and who is going to be targeted more in the passing game. Kentucky could do with adding another breakout receiving option, and tonight could be the night that Dingle presents himself as a reliable target for Levis.

David Wohlabaugh Jr / Jager Burton

The left side of the offensive line features a pair of redshirt freshmen, both of whom are making their first career starts. Burton slots in at left guard for the dinged up Kenneth Horsey, while Wohlabaugh earned the starting left tackle job towards the end of preseason camp. UK will look to run the ball plenty tonight, so the pair have a great opportunity to show that the O-line won't look lopsided just because the left side lacks experience.

Tre'Vonn Rybka

Rybka has hardly been mentioned throughout camp, but the sophomore will start tonight at defensive end. The majority of Kentucky's pass rush will likely come from the stacked linebacker core, but if it can add some pressure from the DE slot, it could make Miami QB Brett Gabbert's night a lot longer. Rybka could be a sleeper when it comes to important pieces on the defensive side for UK.

Deone Walker

Octavious Oxendine will lead the defensive line against the Redhawks, but all eyes will be on the freshman defensive tackle Walker when he takes the field. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will provide a true physical challenge for Miami's O-line. A solid season-opening performance will bode well for the Wildcats' defense moving forward if they know they have an unstoppable force lining up in the middle of the trenches.

Andru Phillips / Alex Afari Jr

Kentucky's secondary will be tested by Gabbert and Miami's receivers. Phillips mans the nickel spot for his first career start after switching over from the slot. Behind him is the versatile Afari, who perhaps earned the most praise of any freshman this fall. He'll likely lineup in a couple different spots for Kentucky tonight as defensive coordinator Brad White searches for ways to get him in the game as much as possible.

