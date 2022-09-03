Flyers lose home opener against the Panthers

The Little Falls Flyers football team’s season opener against Glencoe-Silver Lake did not go the way they had hoped. The Flyers fell 22-16 at home, Thursday, Sept. 1.

The first quarter went back and forth, with both defenses keeping the opposing offenses in check. The Flyers managed to put points on the board on a 27-yard field goal by Gabe Shanoff, giving the home team a 3-0 lead.

In the second, the Panthers managed to take the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass. They successfully converted on a 2-point attempt, taking an 8-3 lead with 9:39 left in the half.

The Flyers regained the lead with 3:16 left after QB Jaxon Janski found Owen Bode for a 7-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, however, giving the home team just a one point, 9-8 lead.

In the middle of the third, the Panthers scored on a 17-yard TD run, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, to retake the lead, 17-9.

They increased their lead to 22-9 in the fourth after a 4-yard touchdown run and an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, with just two minutes left in the game.

The Flyers managed to score with 29 seconds left on the clock. Morgan Whitford scored on a 2-yard run and Shanoff’s PAT was good, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 22-16.

Unfortunately, it was too late as the Flyers took their first loss of the year.

The Flyers accumulated 161 yards of offense. They struggled on third down, only converting three of 10. Janski finished the night completing 11-21 passes for 128 yards, a TD and a pick. The ground game never got going, with Hank LeClair being the leading rusher with four carries for 10 yards. Isaac Olsen finished with five receptions for 97 yards. LeClair caught three for 16 yards.

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 200 yards of offense, but were gashed repeated on the ground. They gave up 177 total rushing yards, allowing an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

The Flyers hope to rebound next week as they travel to take on the Dassel-Cokato Chargers, Friday, Sept. 9.