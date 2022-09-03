ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Flyers lose home opener against the Panthers

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Little Falls Flyers football team’s season opener against Glencoe-Silver Lake did not go the way they had hoped. The Flyers fell 22-16 at home, Thursday, Sept. 1.

The first quarter went back and forth, with both defenses keeping the opposing offenses in check. The Flyers managed to put points on the board on a 27-yard field goal by Gabe Shanoff, giving the home team a 3-0 lead.

In the second, the Panthers managed to take the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass. They successfully converted on a 2-point attempt, taking an 8-3 lead with 9:39 left in the half.

The Flyers regained the lead with 3:16 left after QB Jaxon Janski found Owen Bode for a 7-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, however, giving the home team just a one point, 9-8 lead.

In the middle of the third, the Panthers scored on a 17-yard TD run, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, to retake the lead, 17-9.

They increased their lead to 22-9 in the fourth after a 4-yard touchdown run and an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, with just two minutes left in the game.

The Flyers managed to score with 29 seconds left on the clock. Morgan Whitford scored on a 2-yard run and Shanoff’s PAT was good, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 22-16.

Unfortunately, it was too late as the Flyers took their first loss of the year.

The Flyers accumulated 161 yards of offense. They struggled on third down, only converting three of 10. Janski finished the night completing 11-21 passes for 128 yards, a TD and a pick. The ground game never got going, with Hank LeClair being the leading rusher with four carries for 10 yards. Isaac Olsen finished with five receptions for 97 yards. LeClair caught three for 16 yards.

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 200 yards of offense, but were gashed repeated on the ground. They gave up 177 total rushing yards, allowing an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

The Flyers hope to rebound next week as they travel to take on the Dassel-Cokato Chargers, Friday, Sept. 9.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three injured in crash in western Minnesota

(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MN
extension.org

What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Little Falls, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
NEW LONDON, MN
krwc1360.com

Road Work Wrapping Up on I-94, Ramping Up on Highway 12

While one major road construction project in Wright County is coming to an end, another is just getting underway. Officials with MnDOT say that the very last phases of the multi-year construction project on I-94 in Wright County are hopefully just days away from completion. MnDOT says that this week crews will be finalizing work on the 15-mile segment between Monticello and Clearwater as a part of the multi-lane expansion project that began in 2019.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Chargers#American Football#The Little Falls Flyers
kduz.com

Fatal Meeker Co Crash

A 22-year-old Monticello man died in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Monday evening. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. The State Patrol says a 4-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. Another passenger, an infant, was not injured. The...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified

The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
MONTICELLO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event

Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Authorities Release Name of Driver in Fatal Meeker Co Crash

Authorities have released the name of the Monticello man that died in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Monday evening. He’s identified as 22-year-old Dakota Flint. The State Patrol says a 4-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. Another passenger, an infant, was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
366
Followers
365
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy