Gainesville, FL

Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Venomous puss caterpillars in Florida: What to do if you get stung

ORLANDO, Fla. - The venomous puss caterpillars are popping up around Central Florida – and you'll want to keep your distance!. They're normally about an inch long and are often found near oak and citrus trees. The critters are mostly active in the spring and fall. Under its innocent...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?. Scott’s Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida |...
MOUNT DORA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

