This hot Tri-Cities event is back after 2 years. It’s paradise for spicy food lovers

After two years away, the Tri-City’s “spiciest” event is making a must-anticipated return.

The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3-9 p.m. at the newly remodeled Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco.

Admission is free.

The event is a celebration of spicy foods from all countries and cultures.

More than a dozen food vendors will be there.

The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival is at the $6.5 million remodeled Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco. Cameron Probert/Tri-City Herald

The event also features a fiery farmers market, the local-celebrity pepper gauntlet, live Spanish music and other activities.

A mechanical bull, beer garden and kids-favorite Knockerball will also be available.

This year’s iteration of the event is sure to bring the heat after last year’s event was canceled and 2020’s went “ virtual .”

“This year will be small, but then we’ll build upon it in the years to come,” said Jerry Martinez, executive director of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority.