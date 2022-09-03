ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This hot Tri-Cities event is back after 2 years. It's paradise for spicy food lovers

After two years away, the Tri-City’s “spiciest” event is making a must-anticipated return.

The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3-9 p.m. at the newly remodeled Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco.

Admission is free.

The event is a celebration of spicy foods from all countries and cultures.

More than a dozen food vendors will be there.

The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival is at the $6.5 million remodeled Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco. Cameron Probert/Tri-City Herald

The event also features a fiery farmers market, the local-celebrity pepper gauntlet, live Spanish music and other activities.

A mechanical bull, beer garden and kids-favorite Knockerball will also be available.

This year’s iteration of the event is sure to bring the heat after last year’s event was canceled and 2020’s went “ virtual .”

“This year will be small, but then we’ll build upon it in the years to come,” said Jerry Martinez, executive director of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority.

The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival is at the $6.5 million remodeled Pasco Farmers Market and Peanuts Park in downtown Pasco.

