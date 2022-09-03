ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hhB5nIP00

As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too.

The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91 , grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region's distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy's common touch.

Although he went away to Moscow, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university, he returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system, eventually becoming Stavropol's top official as chairman of the regional Communist Party committee.

“He helped the village a lot when asked," Sergei Bukhtoyarov, current head of Privolnoye and its environs, told The Associated Press.

“An ordinary person, he was kind, good-natured, benevolent. We met when he arrived here, here on the square and there were a lot of people. He always passed by, greeted everyone, talked to everyone. He was such a kind and sociable person," Bukhtoyarov said.

A classmate from long ago said she saw promise in him even as a youngster.

“A jaunty, smart, well-read guy, active — took an active part in our school. He also took part in artistic performances, he was also the secretary of the Komsomol organization” for communist youth, said Maria Ignatova.

———

More AP stories on Mikhail Gorbachev here: https://apnews.com/hub/mikhail-gorbachev

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
The List

Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stavropol#Communist Party#Privolnoye#The Associated Press
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement

The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

820K+
Followers
175K+
Post
462M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy