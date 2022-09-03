ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

British airline passenger faces charges in Greece

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hhB5eLs00

A British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted, authorities said.

One of the charges, a felony, is endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday.

The easyJet flight to Paphos, Cyprus, was diverted to Thessaloniki late Friday after the passenger had apparently exhibited unruly behavior and fought with fellow passengers and the crew. The charge sheet says several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat.

The man is being held pending a Monday appearance before an examining magistrate, where he will answer the charges or be given a few days to do so, with the detention extended until then.

Comments / 1

Related
travelnoire.com

Two Pilots Suspended After Fighting In Cockpit Mid-Flight

It looks like passengers aren’t the only ones acting unruly on airplanes but crew members. Two pilots have been suspended after fighting in the cockpit mid-flight. The incident happened on an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris. One pilot reportedly slapped the other for refusing to follow orders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#British#Thessaloniki
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Drinks
ABC News

ABC News

820K+
Followers
175K+
Post
462M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy