ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Grant approved for city green in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council voted to pass a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The vote passed by a unanimous vote. The money from ODNR now has to be used for a village green space. It will be put in the area that...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Sharon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Sharon, PA
Sports
WYTV.com

Local city to hold back to school bash

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Safety#Labor Day#Vehicles#The Kiwanis Club#Pre K#Bike Safety
weeklyvillager.com

Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville

Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Hermitage Road closings for Monday's Buhl Day Parade

Some roads in Hermitage are closed this Labor Day for the annual Buhl Day Parade. The parade will start at the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travel west on East State Street in Hermitage to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will travel north into Buhl Park. East State Street...
WYTV.com

DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Niles pool to be demolished Monday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex. King Cajun Seafood and Bar will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The owner, Steven Yang, and retired Cafaro Company President Anthony Cafaro Sr.,...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Memorial site of slain woman vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy