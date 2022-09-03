Read full article on original website
Buhl Day honors locals and brings community together
A huge local parade plans to still go on Monday despite the severe weather the Valley received Sunday night and the continuing forecasted rain.
Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
Grant approved for city green in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council voted to pass a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The vote passed by a unanimous vote. The money from ODNR now has to be used for a village green space. It will be put in the area that...
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
Parents voice concerns at Mohawk School Board meeting
Five days after the Lawrence County District Attorney released his findings, Mohawk had a school board meeting. It all stemmed from hazing allegations involving the football team. Parents now had the chance to express their concerns.
Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville
Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
Hermitage Road closings for Monday's Buhl Day Parade
Some roads in Hermitage are closed this Labor Day for the annual Buhl Day Parade. The parade will start at the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travel west on East State Street in Hermitage to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will travel north into Buhl Park. East State Street...
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme Disease.
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
Niles pool to be demolished Monday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The old pool at Waddell Park was once a staple for summertime fun in Niles until it closed eight years ago. Tuesday, crews began demolishing the pool house and the pool itself, to make way for a splash pad to keep kids cool in the summer heat.
Ellwood City liquor store to close temporarily
ELLWOOD CITY − To accommodate renovations at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits in the borough, the liquor store at 729 Lawrence Ave. has temporarily closed. The closure began Monday. Customers are encouraged to shop for wines, spirits and accessories at any of three nearby Fine Wine & Good...
Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex. King Cajun Seafood and Bar will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The owner, Steven Yang, and retired Cafaro Company President Anthony Cafaro Sr.,...
Memorial site of slain woman vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
