Where college analyst ranks Hubert Davis as a recruiter
Hubert Davis has proven he can be a successful coach on the college level after just one season. He took the Tar Heels to the national championship game after a rocky month of February. And going into this year, the Tar Heels are considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets next April. But where does Davis rank in terms of recruiting? Another crucial aspect to being a coach in the college game? Davis was able to keep UNC’s recruits in Roy Williams’ final year for the 2021 class and in the 2022 class, he welcomes in a Top 20...
A'ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time
A’ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points. Wilson also won the award in 2020 and is the seventh player to win it more than once. She averaged 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season while shooting 50% from the field and had 17 double-doubles. She led the league in blocks per game with 1.9. The award was announced one day after Wilson helped the Aces reach the WNBA Finals by knocking out Stewart and the Storm. Wilson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors this year. She’s the fifth player to win both awards in the same season; the last to do it was Lauren Jackson in 2007.
