Douglas Henthorn
4d ago

Please Please people watch your children, it is more paramount today then ever before. Not only do the little ones like to run off to play hide and seek with you, there are those out there that will snatch them up and hurt them and think nothing of it.I am a retired police officer with 31 years of service and I have searched for far too many missing children that I care to discuss, a lot with excellent results and several with not so good a outcome. Those are the hardest ones to try and forget , but you never do.So please please take it from a old man and a grandfather of eight . Watch them little ones like a hawk they grow up so fast.

Cmethrough
3d ago

They all want to go swimming..... I don't know what it is about water that attracts these little children that get away from their parents, especially the disabled ones. But more times than not they're always found in a lake or pond close by

just saying...
4d ago

I believe people are drowning their disabled kids to get rid of them, far too many of this exact story. Because how is it nobody is watching these kids ? your door knobs would have the special security things, where you can't turn the knobs, or you'd have fences, or just plain ol watch your kid

26
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
insideedition.com

Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body

A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
People

20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says

An Ohio man is expected to recover after being stung approximately 20,000 times by bees and ingesting about 30 of them while cutting tree branches last week, his family said. The incident occurred when Austin Bellamy, 20, climbed a tree Friday morning to help a friend trim its branches before he accidentally cut into a nest full of African killer bees, his mother Shawna Carter wrote on a GoFundMe page established to help with his medical expenses.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Body found in search for missing firefighter who disappeared after night out

Police searching for a fireman who went missing just days before his daughter’s sixth birthday have found a body in a river near to where he was last seen.Father-of-four Daniel Lee, 41, vanished early on Monday after going for drinks with Manchester Fire and Rescue service colleagues.The “respected” watch manager was last captured on CCTV walking in a park, wearing a FILA jacket and blue jeans, at around 1am.His family say his phone was later “pinged” at 3am on the banks of the Irwell River, which runs through the centre of the city.They raised the alarm when Daniel didn’t show...
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
CBS Chicago

2-month-old boy dies of head trauma, days after being found unresponsive at Monee truck stop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in south suburban Monee are conducting a homicide investigation, after a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died, days after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57.Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Monee police and fire crews responded to a call of an infant in distress and not breathing at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd. Paramedics were able to revive 2-month-old Sevyn Simmons, and stabilize him while taking him to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields.Sevyn was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died on Friday.Police said Sevyn and his parents were staying overnight at the Petro truck stop on Wednesday inside their company semi-trailer truck on their way to Wisconsin. The parents told police Sevyn had not been sick, and they did not know why he had not been breathing, but medical personnel told police they believe the boy suffered a traumatic head injury.An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Sevyn died of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.Monee Police and the Will County State's Attorney's office are investigating.
The Associated Press

Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. “At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, from life support.
People

People

