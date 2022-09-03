James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.

