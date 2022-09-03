Read full article on original website
Related
Defiance, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Central football team will have a game with Ayersville High School on September 06, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country
TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For September 6, 2022
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a stra... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a straight set win over Stryker. Morgan Smith had a 30/34 hitting night for the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace with 24 digs and Gabby Ramon went 18/18...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering
REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Schlenk Leads Flag To Flag At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – The six-time Oakshade Raceway Late Model track champion, Rusty Schlenk, dominated a caution-free DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night to earn his third feature win of the season. Schlenk, out of McClure, Ohio, started on the pole of the 25-lap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
thevillagereporter.com
James “Jim” Davis (1951-2021)
James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.
thevillagereporter.com
Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming
The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby’s parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and...
thevillagereporter.com
Unis Foster (1935-2022)
Unis Anna Foster, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare Center of Wauseon. Unis cared for her family and her home all of her life. Unis was born on December 20, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Laurence Albert and Genevieve Marie (Adermons) Summerfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Named Best Minor League City; Fort Wayne Fourth
Toledo, Ohio recently topped the list of the top five minor league sports cities according to”Livability”. “If there’s one thing you need to know about Toledoans, it’s that they show up for their beloved Mud Hens”, detailed “Livability” on their website. “The Toledo...
thevillagereporter.com
David Spiess (1957-2022)
David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family...
thevillagereporter.com
Anna Buda (1931-2022)
Anna L. Buda, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Farmer, Ohio, to Wallace H. and Florence E. (Bayes) Buda. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949, meeting regularly...
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
sent-trib.com
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
13abc.com
A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Dana open is in the books and LPGA golfers are moving on to Cincinnati for another tournament, but a little piece of Toledo will continue to follow them across the nation. “The moment that the walking scorer puts the shot hit in, that...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Final Scholarship Of Year
Congratulations to Patrolwoman Ashley Eberly with the Village of Edgerton Police Department on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship is for the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured is Ashley (left) accepting the scholarship from Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship...
thevillagereporter.com
Phyllis Griffin (1930-2022)
Phyllis Heisler Griffin, 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Phyllis was born January 31, 1930, in Edgerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler. She was a 1948 graduate of Farmer High School. She married...
Comments / 0