ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

AZDPS trooper seizes over 44 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrkIv_0hhB3sOO00

20-year-old Izayah D. Ocasio has been arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for smuggling drugs.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) says on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, troopers stopped a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan.

The traffic stop happened near Red Rock on I-10 at milepost 226. According to AZDPS the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity.

After searching the car the trooper found around 46 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed in natural compartments within the vehicle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Ocasio is being held on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

AZDPS says the drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust

An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Pinal County, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff K9 helps find, seize tens of thousands of fentanyl pills during routine traffic stop

NORTH AUBURN -- A traffic stop earlier this week led to the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in Placer County.On August 29, a Placer County Sheriff's K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Maple Street exit, in North Auburn when K-9 Ruger, who is certified in narcotics detection, alerted his handler to the driver's side of the vehicle that was pulled over. Upon a search of that area, the deputy located five aluminum foil-lined packages that were vacuum sealed with plastic, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The deputy observed parts of the packages that exposed blue-green M30 tablets, commonly known as fentanyl pills. During the investigation, the deputy determined each package contained approximately 10,000 tablets weighing about 12 pounds – which amounted to an estimated 50,000 fentanyl pills total, the department reported.The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested for possession and sale of narcotics.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
960 The Ref

Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized

SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Trooper#Drugs#Mexico#Volkswagen Jetta
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
CBS San Francisco

Residential burglar alarm leads to Santa Rosa bust for 5+ pounds of cocaine, firearms

SANTA ROSA -- A search for a burglary suspect after an alarm at a Santa Rosa residence was triggered Tuesday led police to arrest the homeowner when a large cache of cocaine, cash and firearms was found.According to a Santa Rosa police press release, Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m., the department received a call about a residential burglary alarm being set off at a home on the 1900 block of Fountainview Circle. Arriving officers immediately noted the garage door open and an interior garage door to the residence was unlocked and investigated. Given that the burglary alarm had been triggered,...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
thecheyennepost.com

Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving WHP Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS DFW

$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
PROGRESO, TX
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy