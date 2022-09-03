AZDPS trooper seizes over 44 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills

20-year-old Izayah D. Ocasio has been arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for smuggling drugs.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) says on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, troopers stopped a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan.

The traffic stop happened near Red Rock on I-10 at milepost 226. According to AZDPS the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity.

After searching the car the trooper found around 46 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed in natural compartments within the vehicle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Ocasio is being held on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

AZDPS says the drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

