‘The Crown’ Announces Season 6 Casting of Prince William and Kate Middleton

By Isabel Rupp
 4 days ago
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The makers of Netflix’s The Crown have just announced who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton—the stars of Season 6. The young prince will be played by two actors, Rufus Kampa (16) and Ed McVey (21), and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy. With Season 5 coming to Netflix this November, it will be a while before Season 6 is filmed and available for streaming. Season 5 will offer a new cast too, featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, among others. Producers are keeping the plot lines secretive ahead of the release, but casting suggests the focus of Season 5 to be the 1990s, possibly including Diana’s death 25 years ago.

