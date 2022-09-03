Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County.

Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a Monroe Sheriff's deputy.

Dunn said this is an ongoing investigation, and more information may be released at a later time.

