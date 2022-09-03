Read full article on original website
The Verge
New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription
We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
September Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More
Summer might be just about over, and as sad as that may be for your beach days and weekend getaways, it might leave you more time to catch up on all the new movies and television shows coming this month. From a new Lord of the Rings series, returning shows like Atlanta and Cobra Kai, […]
Where to Watch and Stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Debbie Reynolds Kimberly J. Brown Judith Hoag Daniel Kountz Joey Zimmerman. Geners: Adventure Family Fantasy TV Movie Horror. Director: Mary Lambert. Release Date: Oct 12, 2001. About. The Cromwell...
Where to Watch and Stream Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess Free Online
Cast: Ariel Winter Sara Ramirez Jim Cummings Travis Willingham Jennifer Hale. Set in the storybook world of Enchancia, the music-filled movie follows Sofia, an average girl whose life suddenly changes when her mother marries the king and she is whisked off to live in a castle with her mom, new step-father, King Roland II, and step-siblings, Amber and James. Along the way this ordinary girl learns to navigate the extraordinary life of royalty, and in the process makes everyone around her feel special.
Where to Watch and Stream Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version Free Online
Cast: Soichiro Hoshi Chinatsu Akasaki Maaya Uchida Jun Fukuyama Sumire Uesaka. Summary of the first season of the show, as seen from Rikka's perspective with new elements. Is Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Rikka Version is not available on Netflix....
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. At a gathering of mystery and true crime fans, Aurora Teagarden’s nephew, Phillip, is accused of murder when an unplanned onstage blackout during the play in which he is performing ends, revealing Phillip holding the bloody knife that has just killed one of the other performers. 12th installment in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.
Overlord 4 Episode 11 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
In Overlord 4 Episode 11, prepare to witness Ainz's supremacy! It will only be a matter of time before the Sorcerer Kingdom massacres all of the citizens of the Re-Estize Kingdom following the death of Prince Zanac. Will the Blue Roses, in collaboration with Red Drop and the Black Scripture, be able to put an end to Ainz's rampage?
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Featuring Rumored Villain Leaks Online
We're only a few months away from the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 which promises to be the biggest season yet. For those who have not been keeping up with the hit Star Wars series, the third season will pretty much revolve around the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to determine which Mandalorian should rule the Mandalore throne.
Apple Event: New iPhone 14s Won't Have Sim Cards, New Apple Watches Unveiled
Plus, other takeaways from Apple's live-streamed "Far Out" event, which introduced the iPhone 14 models, new AirPod Pros, and new Apple Watches.
Idris Elba Shares Worrying Update on Rumored James Bond Casting
Fans have been rallying for Idris Elba to play the next James Bond now that Daniel Craig has finally hunged up the iconic tuxedo of the 007 Agent. However, the Suicide Squad star has constantly been ruling out his name from the potential James Bond actors list, claiming several times that he wasn't yet approached to play the role.
Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home
Watch one of the best movies of the summer from the comfort of your living room. Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers. Nope is the third film from director Jordan...
Sins of Our Mother Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Netflix Docuseries Chronicles How Lori Vallow Became 'Doomsday Mom'
Lori Vallow, dubbed "Doomsday Mom," is accused of murdering two of her children alongside her husband, Chad Daybell, in a new Netflix docuseries, Sins of Our Mother, which premieres in September. The three-part series will center on Vallow and her transition from a devoted Idaho wife and mother of three...
On 'National Cinema Day,' movie tickets are just $3
NEW YORK (AP) — “National Cinema Day” on Saturday brought the big screen to moviegoers for a small price — no more than $3 — as American theaters looked to fill seats during the late summer lull. The one-day nationwide promotion was being offered on more than 30,000 screens in more than 3,000 theaters, including the major chains of AMC and Regal Cinemas. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the plan Aug. 28 and said all major film studios also were participating. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. National Cinema Day is intended to flood theaters with moviegoers and prompt them to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
