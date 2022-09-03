ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription

We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home

The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
Where to Watch and Stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Debbie Reynolds Kimberly J. Brown Judith Hoag Daniel Kountz Joey Zimmerman. Geners: Adventure Family Fantasy TV Movie Horror. Director: Mary Lambert. Release Date: Oct 12, 2001. About. The Cromwell...
Where to Watch and Stream Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess Free Online

Cast: Ariel Winter Sara Ramirez Jim Cummings Travis Willingham Jennifer Hale. Set in the storybook world of Enchancia, the music-filled movie follows Sofia, an average girl whose life suddenly changes when her mother marries the king and she is whisked off to live in a castle with her mom, new step-father, King Roland II, and step-siblings, Amber and James. Along the way this ordinary girl learns to navigate the extraordinary life of royalty, and in the process makes everyone around her feel special.
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play Free Online

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. At a gathering of mystery and true crime fans, Aurora Teagarden’s nephew, Phillip, is accused of murder when an unplanned onstage blackout during the play in which he is performing ends, revealing Phillip holding the bloody knife that has just killed one of the other performers. 12th installment in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.
Overlord 4 Episode 11 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

In Overlord 4 Episode 11, prepare to witness Ainz's supremacy! It will only be a matter of time before the Sorcerer Kingdom massacres all of the citizens of the Re-Estize Kingdom following the death of Prince Zanac. Will the Blue Roses, in collaboration with Red Drop and the Black Scripture, be able to put an end to Ainz's rampage?
The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Featuring Rumored Villain Leaks Online

We're only a few months away from the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 which promises to be the biggest season yet. For those who have not been keeping up with the hit Star Wars series, the third season will pretty much revolve around the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to determine which Mandalorian should rule the Mandalore throne.
Idris Elba Shares Worrying Update on Rumored James Bond Casting

Fans have been rallying for Idris Elba to play the next James Bond now that Daniel Craig has finally hunged up the iconic tuxedo of the 007 Agent. However, the Suicide Squad star has constantly been ruling out his name from the potential James Bond actors list, claiming several times that he wasn't yet approached to play the role.
Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home

Watch one of the best movies of the summer from the comfort of your living room. Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers. Nope is the third film from director Jordan...
On 'National Cinema Day,' movie tickets are just $3

NEW YORK (AP) — “National Cinema Day” on Saturday brought the big screen to moviegoers for a small price — no more than $3 — as American theaters looked to fill seats during the late summer lull. The one-day nationwide promotion was being offered on more than 30,000 screens in more than 3,000 theaters, including the major chains of AMC and Regal Cinemas. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the plan Aug. 28 and said all major film studios also were participating. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. National Cinema Day is intended to flood theaters with moviegoers and prompt them to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
