Welcome to HOT-TEMPER and hot it will be!. An upper ridge (heat dome) at 500 mb heights and 600 dm will continue its oppressive grip over Utah / Nevada, bringing unprecedented early September temperatures to the Owens Valley and surrounding areas. Now a pattern change looms on the horizon, as Tropical Storm Kay (a possible Hurricane) runs the Baja coast then slows down in the open waters of SOCAL. There are still a lot of variables to play out, but a cooldown and some T-storm action Saturday / Sunday is the potential scenario. Updates to come…DMATT.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO