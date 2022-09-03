Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Mono County Public Health Urges Residents and Visitors to Stay Cool During California Heat Wave
A heat wave with dangerously high temperatures is expected to continue to impact California this week. Mono County Public Health urges residents and visitors to take precautions in an effort to help reduce the risk of heat-related health problems. Summer heat waves can be dangerous. A very high body temperature...
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Wetaher 9-6-2022
Welcome to HOT-TEMPER and hot it will be!. An upper ridge (heat dome) at 500 mb heights and 600 dm will continue its oppressive grip over Utah / Nevada, bringing unprecedented early September temperatures to the Owens Valley and surrounding areas. Now a pattern change looms on the horizon, as Tropical Storm Kay (a possible Hurricane) runs the Baja coast then slows down in the open waters of SOCAL. There are still a lot of variables to play out, but a cooldown and some T-storm action Saturday / Sunday is the potential scenario. Updates to come…DMATT.
Comments / 0