Picayune, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO update regarding Labor Day shooting

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that as of this afternoon, detectives have been able to gather more information pertaining to the early morning Hammond area shooting. The suspect, who’s identity has been corrected to that of 31 year old Olvin Yovani Molina-Andrade, is now wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder,
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

New clinic holds ribbon cutting

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Our Lady of the Angels Clinic — located at 106 Ave. B in Bogalusa. Fr. Angel Diaz, parish priest of Annunciation Catholic Church, offered a special blessing and several elected officials, Franklinton Chamber of Commerce leaders and community members celebrated with the hospital staff.
BOGALUSA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it

A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
Mississippi Press

Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Suspect Arrested by Sheriff on Assault Charges

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a Labor Day Fair to celebrate the end of the summer. “With COVID and everything else, the city of Waveland aldermen said we want to try again, so we got together and started looking for sponsors, and Vic at Champion has helped us with many other events, and he said let’s do this,” Falgout said.
WAVELAND, MS
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA

