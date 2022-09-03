Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
L'Observateur
TPSO update regarding Labor Day shooting
Chief Jimmy Travis reports that as of this afternoon, detectives have been able to gather more information pertaining to the early morning Hammond area shooting. The suspect, who’s identity has been corrected to that of 31 year old Olvin Yovani Molina-Andrade, is now wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder,
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Slidell multiple offender, guilty on drug charges after 2020 arrest
62-year-old Eugene Darryl McKnight of Slidell, was originally arrested for "battery of a dating partner".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport teens just joined an exclusive club of people across the county doing good in their communities with the help of a lawn mower. It all started when brothers Caleb and Nate West took on the 50 Yard Challenge to provide lawn care services to those in need.
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
bogalusadailynews.com
New clinic holds ribbon cutting
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Our Lady of the Angels Clinic — located at 106 Ave. B in Bogalusa. Fr. Angel Diaz, parish priest of Annunciation Catholic Church, offered a special blessing and several elected officials, Franklinton Chamber of Commerce leaders and community members celebrated with the hospital staff.
WDSU
Owners at popular bar Uptown say customers were leaving when carjacked at gunpoint Monday
A violent Labor Day weekend in New Orleans with a string of carjackings left people across the city on edge. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reports at least four carjackings Monday. Including one near Monkey Hill Bar on Magazine Street at about 10 p.m. NOPD said two vehicles blocked a car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
uptownmessenger.com
Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it
A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting. The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m. The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was a Ford F-150 and it was […]
Mississippi Press
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Suspect Arrested by Sheriff on Assault Charges
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an...
WLOX
City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a Labor Day Fair to celebrate the end of the summer. “With COVID and everything else, the city of Waveland aldermen said we want to try again, so we got together and started looking for sponsors, and Vic at Champion has helped us with many other events, and he said let’s do this,” Falgout said.
WDSU
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
Drive-by shooting in St. Charles Parish strikes man, two vehicles
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
Comments / 0