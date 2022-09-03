Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" Is Making a Return
Last year, Nike is now set to bring back its “Metallic Red” colorway for Summer 2023, as first reported by Complex. With Foamposite releases few and far between as of late, the rare re-release is dressed in bold “Varsity Red” molded uppers with wavy vertical ribbing.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line
Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand. Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points. “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another. One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
hypebeast.com
Nike LeBron 20 Surfaces in a Muted Lakers Colorway
As LeBron James heads into his 20th year in the NBA, is celebrating the two decades with King James’ 20th signature shoe with the sportswear brand. During the off-season this summer, the Nike LeBron 20 was debuted at James’ Drew League return in all-pink. The silhouette was also seen in an all-black iteration and now, ahead of its reported October release, is arriving in a muted Lakers color scheme. The LeBron 20 surfaces in the “Violet Frost” edition which sees the upper dressed purple mesh and a paisley pattern that highlights the forefoot of the midsole. The shoe is detailed with metallic gold accents that highlight the Swoosh, as well as the piping of the collar. The outsole features a playful pattern that sees an imprint of the King James lion at the bottom as well as his iconic reach-back dunk silhouette.
NBA・
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Yara Shahidi & Brother Sayeed Shahidi Serve Sleek Sibling Style In Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers & Nike Air Force 1s
Yara Shahidi turned her New York City visit into a family affair. The “Grown-ish” actress has been showcasing her chic summer wardrobe while hitting the streets of the Big Apple with her mother Keri Shahidi. On Wednesday, Yara enjoyed a day out with her 19-year-old brother Sayeed Shahidi. Yara’s youngest brother Eshan Shahidi did not join the outing. The siblings made sleek style statements with iconic footwear styles. Yara was spotted out in a simple short-sleeve black T-shirt. She teamed the staple separate with olive green jogger pants that featured a tropical print throughout and cuffs on the hem. The “Black-ish” alum...
hypebeast.com
Nike Announces Its Innovative Nike Forward Apparel Collection
‘s design teams are constantly fishing for ways to engineer products that help athletes perform better, feel more comfortable and look flier, all the while being more friendly to our Mother Earth. Technologies like DRI-Fit and Tech Fleece and FlyKnit have all been key categories for the brand’s apparel line, and now it’s adding its latest piece of innovative apparel to its cannon — Nike Forward.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Visionaries Star in Stripped Back FW22 Campaign
For this season’s campaign, Carhartt WIP taps into its expansive community of musicians and skaters – including Flohio, Tweaks, Lord Apex and Maité Steenhoudt – who star in a series of studio imagery and video footage. Directed by Nicolas Poillot, the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign keeps to...
Harper's Bazaar
Nike's Newest Hoodie Was Five Years in the Making
With otherworldly abilities and crystal-encrusted outfits, athletes can often feel as though they’re from another planet entirely. But they’re on the same earth as all of us, the one that’s been getting progressively hotter with every coming year. Today, Nike took a small step in addressing its own impact on mother nature and athlete’s growing concern with climate change by launching a sustainable fabric that might be its most innovative yet.
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Flight Huarache Is Set to Return in 2023
The Air Flight Huarache OG is one of the Swoosh’s most famous designs from the first half of the ’90s, and now it’s set to return in all its original glory come 2023. First released in 1992 and last retroed in 2014, the Air Flight Huarache’s near-decade of dormancy will come to an end next spring when it touches down in the recognizable “White/Varsity Purple-Royal Blue-Menta” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Shortly after releasing the second “Archive” colorway, the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is now expected to release in a “Brown” look. Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.”
hypebeast.com
New Balance Dresses the 550 in Dusty Pink Suede
As New Balance continues to expand the 550 family, they’ve moved away from its standard leather construction to experiment with alternate materials. The throwback, low-cut, ultra-popular basketball-turned-lifestyle model has experimented with CORDURA via a size? collaboration, been coated with canvas as a part of the “Conversations Amongst Us” pack, been bolstered by nubuck via a UNITED ARROWS-exclusive release and even hit with real meteor fragments (though that was a custom). Now, it’s continuing its growth by taking on a dusty pink suede upper.
hypebeast.com
Snowy Vibes Hit the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2
Basketball created a gem in its “Greater Than” series in 2021 as the Nike Zoom GT Cut has been one of the most sought after performance silhouettes in the sport. Following up on this success, Nike has introduced the Zoom GT Cut 2, featuring several updates to its technical specifications alongside an updated look on-foot. Now, the Zoom GT Cut 2 joins the “Dare to Fly” collection with a snowy colorway.
