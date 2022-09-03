Warrior bragging rights were on the line in Wayland on Friday with the No. 3 WACO Warriors rolling to a 60-14 win over the HLV Warriors in an eight-player district 6 matchup. WACO had reservations for six all night with Simeon Reichenbach, Oleh Shtefanchuk, Reece Oswald, and Isaac Oswald all finding the end zone in the first quarter to build a 32-0 advantage. The score was 40-6 at the break before the reserves extended the lead in the final two quarters. The tenacious Warrior defense held HLV to 143 total yards including just 1.9 yards per rush. Drew Diers was everywhere finishing with 12 tackles and interceptions came from Colton Leichty, Shtefanchuk, and Louden Huisenga with a 60 yard pick six. WACO had a short field all game with 262 yards of offense in total. Isaac Oswald was 12 of 19 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns to Shtefanchuk (twice) and Ty Egli. Huisenga had a pair of rushing touchdowns while the Oswald’s and Reichenbach each had one.

WAYLAND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO