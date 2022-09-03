ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnellson, IA

Pen City Current

Crusaders still finding way in Superconference play

BURLINGTON — The SEI Superconference South Division is providing plenty of difficult lessons for Holy Trinity in the first couple of weeks of the season. The 25-23, 25-11, 18-25, 25-16 loss to No. 7 (Class 1A) Notre Dame on Tuesday night was another one. The No. 8 Crusaders (6-6)...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

No. 3 WACO Wins Warrior Battle with HLV

Warrior bragging rights were on the line in Wayland on Friday with the No. 3 WACO Warriors rolling to a 60-14 win over the HLV Warriors in an eight-player district 6 matchup. WACO had reservations for six all night with Simeon Reichenbach, Oleh Shtefanchuk, Reece Oswald, and Isaac Oswald all finding the end zone in the first quarter to build a 32-0 advantage. The score was 40-6 at the break before the reserves extended the lead in the final two quarters. The tenacious Warrior defense held HLV to 143 total yards including just 1.9 yards per rush. Drew Diers was everywhere finishing with 12 tackles and interceptions came from Colton Leichty, Shtefanchuk, and Louden Huisenga with a 60 yard pick six. WACO had a short field all game with 262 yards of offense in total. Isaac Oswald was 12 of 19 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns to Shtefanchuk (twice) and Ty Egli. Huisenga had a pair of rushing touchdowns while the Oswald’s and Reichenbach each had one.
WAYLAND, IA
Pen City Current

Lady Hounds 5th at Silver Streak

MONMOUTH - The Fort Madison girls cross country team took fifth place at the Silver Streak Invitational in Monmouth behind the second place effort of freshman Avery Rump. The freshman finished sub 20 at 19:11.4 to lead the Lady Hounds. It's Rumps third top-two finish in the first three races of the season.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Central Lee's Hohl picked for state youth broadband group

DONNELLSON - Jacob Hohl, a student at Central Lee CSD will join 13 other students throughout Iowa as part of the Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC). The council has been established by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) and is an opportunity for high school students to research and discuss broadband and Internet topics, learn about Iowa technology companies, and complete cybersecurity certification training.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Pre-Rodeo week wraps up with Lil' Spurs, pageant

2022 Lil Miss Rodeo is Blakely Piklapp, 6, of Huxley, Iowa. She's the daughter of Garret and Tami Piklapp. 1st Runner up went to Avyston Hobby, 6, of LaHarpe. 2nd runner up was Everlee Britton, 7 of Fort Madison. All Around-Cowboy - Winner - 2022 AAC Lane Palmer, 7, of...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary - William E. “Bill” Heller, 99, of Keokuk

William E. “Bill” Heller, 99, of Keokuk, passed away at 11:33 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. William was born June 23, 1923, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Walter G. and Besse (Powell) Heller. Bill graduated from Keokuk High School and in 1943 entered the United States Navy during World War II and served as a Radar Operator 3rd Class on the Battleship New Jersey. He received his Honorable Discharge in 1946. On August 24, 1947, he was united in marriage to Doris Sorenson in Keokuk. She preceded him in death in 2013. In 1950 he began his career with the United States Postal Service retiring in 1980, after 30 years of service. Bill was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Keokuk, the Boy Scouts of America, the Sea Scouts and the Keokuk Elks Club. He was a beloved and well-known fixture in Keokuk for many years.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Fredrick. E. Vradenburg, Jr. 72, Fort Madison

Fredrick E. “Fred” Vradenburg Jr., 72, of Fort Madison, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM at his home. He was born on February 17, 1950 in Keokuk to Fredrick E. Vradenburg, Sr. and Darlene M. Carle Vradenburg. On July 10, 1976 he married Carol Nelson in Kahoka, MO. Fred worked at Huffman Welding and retired after thirty-five years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, listening and singing to 60’s & 70’s music and was a mechanic and could fix anything he got his hands on. Most of all Fred loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
FORT MADISON, IA
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
ktvo.com

School bus carrying Eddyville students collides with pickup truck

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — A group of Eddyville students walked away unharmed Wednesday after a school bus they were traveling in collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 87th Street in rural Wapello County, just west of Ottumwa. According to Wapello County Sheriff Don...
EDDYVILLE, IA
khqa.com

Huge turnout at Nauvoo Grape Festival and Festival on Wheels

It's been a busy weekend in historic Nauvoo, Illinois. The Festival on Wheels in conjunction with the Nauvoo Grape Festival brought thousands of visitors to the community. The Festival on Wheels has been around for 45 years and the Grape Festival celebrated its 84th year. Both events provide entertainment for...
NAUVOO, IL
KBUR

Burlington Police arrest 15 year old for threats made towards BHS staff

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for allegedly making threats toward Burlington High School Staff. According to a news release, at about 9:45 AM Friday, September 2nd, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made toward staff at Burlington High School.
BURLINGTON, IA
kyoutv.com

First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
OTTUMWA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant

A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
OTTUMWA, IA
theperrynews.com

The day the music was born for young Ottumwan

The first songs I can say I definitely remember were played on the old KLEE AM station of Ottumwa. I was no more than 3 or 4 years old when I heard the 1950’s rock sounds of Bill Haley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. My mother and I...
OTTUMWA, IA
Pen City Current

The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter

FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022

Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL

