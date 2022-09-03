Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Crusaders still finding way in Superconference play
BURLINGTON — The SEI Superconference South Division is providing plenty of difficult lessons for Holy Trinity in the first couple of weeks of the season. The 25-23, 25-11, 18-25, 25-16 loss to No. 7 (Class 1A) Notre Dame on Tuesday night was another one. The No. 8 Crusaders (6-6)...
kciiradio.com
No. 3 WACO Wins Warrior Battle with HLV
Warrior bragging rights were on the line in Wayland on Friday with the No. 3 WACO Warriors rolling to a 60-14 win over the HLV Warriors in an eight-player district 6 matchup. WACO had reservations for six all night with Simeon Reichenbach, Oleh Shtefanchuk, Reece Oswald, and Isaac Oswald all finding the end zone in the first quarter to build a 32-0 advantage. The score was 40-6 at the break before the reserves extended the lead in the final two quarters. The tenacious Warrior defense held HLV to 143 total yards including just 1.9 yards per rush. Drew Diers was everywhere finishing with 12 tackles and interceptions came from Colton Leichty, Shtefanchuk, and Louden Huisenga with a 60 yard pick six. WACO had a short field all game with 262 yards of offense in total. Isaac Oswald was 12 of 19 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns to Shtefanchuk (twice) and Ty Egli. Huisenga had a pair of rushing touchdowns while the Oswald’s and Reichenbach each had one.
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds 5th at Silver Streak
MONMOUTH - The Fort Madison girls cross country team took fifth place at the Silver Streak Invitational in Monmouth behind the second place effort of freshman Avery Rump. The freshman finished sub 20 at 19:11.4 to lead the Lady Hounds. It's Rumps third top-two finish in the first three races of the season.
Pen City Current
Central Lee's Hohl picked for state youth broadband group
DONNELLSON - Jacob Hohl, a student at Central Lee CSD will join 13 other students throughout Iowa as part of the Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC). The council has been established by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) and is an opportunity for high school students to research and discuss broadband and Internet topics, learn about Iowa technology companies, and complete cybersecurity certification training.
muddyriversports.com
Love and support: Adams County Speedway drivers and fans collect donations for injured driver
QUINCY — On this particular Sunday night, the emphasis was not on racing at Adams County Speedway. Drivers and fans alike gave from their collective heart — and wallets — in support of modified driver Nick Hoffman, who has posted two feature victories this season at the track, the most recent on August 21.
Pen City Current
Pre-Rodeo week wraps up with Lil' Spurs, pageant
2022 Lil Miss Rodeo is Blakely Piklapp, 6, of Huxley, Iowa. She's the daughter of Garret and Tami Piklapp. 1st Runner up went to Avyston Hobby, 6, of LaHarpe. 2nd runner up was Everlee Britton, 7 of Fort Madison. All Around-Cowboy - Winner - 2022 AAC Lane Palmer, 7, of...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary - William E. “Bill” Heller, 99, of Keokuk
William E. “Bill” Heller, 99, of Keokuk, passed away at 11:33 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. William was born June 23, 1923, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Walter G. and Besse (Powell) Heller. Bill graduated from Keokuk High School and in 1943 entered the United States Navy during World War II and served as a Radar Operator 3rd Class on the Battleship New Jersey. He received his Honorable Discharge in 1946. On August 24, 1947, he was united in marriage to Doris Sorenson in Keokuk. She preceded him in death in 2013. In 1950 he began his career with the United States Postal Service retiring in 1980, after 30 years of service. Bill was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Keokuk, the Boy Scouts of America, the Sea Scouts and the Keokuk Elks Club. He was a beloved and well-known fixture in Keokuk for many years.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Fredrick. E. Vradenburg, Jr. 72, Fort Madison
Fredrick E. “Fred” Vradenburg Jr., 72, of Fort Madison, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM at his home. He was born on February 17, 1950 in Keokuk to Fredrick E. Vradenburg, Sr. and Darlene M. Carle Vradenburg. On July 10, 1976 he married Carol Nelson in Kahoka, MO. Fred worked at Huffman Welding and retired after thirty-five years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, listening and singing to 60’s & 70’s music and was a mechanic and could fix anything he got his hands on. Most of all Fred loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
ktvo.com
School bus carrying Eddyville students collides with pickup truck
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — A group of Eddyville students walked away unharmed Wednesday after a school bus they were traveling in collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 87th Street in rural Wapello County, just west of Ottumwa. According to Wapello County Sheriff Don...
khqa.com
Huge turnout at Nauvoo Grape Festival and Festival on Wheels
It's been a busy weekend in historic Nauvoo, Illinois. The Festival on Wheels in conjunction with the Nauvoo Grape Festival brought thousands of visitors to the community. The Festival on Wheels has been around for 45 years and the Grape Festival celebrated its 84th year. Both events provide entertainment for...
KBUR
Burlington Police arrest 15 year old for threats made towards BHS staff
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for allegedly making threats toward Burlington High School Staff. According to a news release, at about 9:45 AM Friday, September 2nd, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made toward staff at Burlington High School.
kyoutv.com
First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
tspr.org
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
theperrynews.com
The day the music was born for young Ottumwan
The first songs I can say I definitely remember were played on the old KLEE AM station of Ottumwa. I was no more than 3 or 4 years old when I heard the 1950’s rock sounds of Bill Haley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. My mother and I...
Pen City Current
The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter
FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022
Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
KCRG.com
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
