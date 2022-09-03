ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach

A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch

Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday. "Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart

The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
TUPELO, MS

