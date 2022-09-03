Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Tom Andrews
Fort Worth, Texas – Thomas “Tom” Phillip Andrews, age 78, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, died on the morning of September 1st, 2022. Tom lived the majority of his life in Picayune, MS, and most recently resided with his daughter in Fort Worth, TX. Born in Memphis, TN, Tom graduated from Biloxi High in 1963, and was a projectionist at his father’s movie theater, The Buck Theater. He was a member of the Air National Guard for 6 years. Tom joined the staff of the Picayune Item newspaper in 1978 as an ad salesman after 13 years working with G.C. Murphy Co. where he started as a stock boy and advanced to regional sales manager. At the Item, he quickly rose to the position of Advertising Manager and spent 10 years as publisher, retiring in 2010. Tom’s good-natured and easy-going spirit led the Item staff through the aftermath of Hurricane Katina, and due to his leadership the paper not only survived, it flourished. Tom was a member of the Mississippi Press Association (MPA), serving on the board of directors for a 5-year term and as MPA President in 2007-2008 for a one-year term. In his retirement years, Tom worked with Blues Festival Guide magazine, selling advertising, working on their digital platform, and reporting live from festivals.
Picayune Item
Inaugural Fitness Festival set
Fit Focused Community Pearl River County will be hosting their inaugural Y’unity Fitness Festival on Oct. 8, 2022 at Crosby Commons. Fitness festivals are an organized event that unite the community and surrounding areas and support local business and charities, all at the same time. “Our purpose is not...
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
Picayune Item
Odum named Bulldog of the Week
PERKINSTON — Keymari Odum has been named Bulldog of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4. Odum, a sophomore wide receiver from Haines City, Fla., had seven catches for an even 100 yards in Gulf Coast’s season-opening 28-24 loss at No. 4 Northwest Mississippi. He also had a 9-yard touchdown reception.
NOLA.com
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell
The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
Picayune Item
Pearl River ready for first road contest of ’22
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River football team is set to hit the road for the first time in the 2022 campaign Thursday night as it travels to Northeast for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against the Tigers. The Wildcats (1-0 overall) turned in a dominant season-opening victory a week ago, easing past MACCC North Division foe Holmes 49-24. “I’m just super proud of them and happy for them,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “I’m proud of the way they played and the way they executed. I’m happy that they were able to experience that. They have worked extremely hard from January to now and I think that helped us have the success that we had last Thursday. There are still a ton of things that we can work on and get better at but for a first game it was clean from an execution standpoint.”
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Picayune Item
No. 9 Gulf Coast loses late in turf debut
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast played its first game on sparkling new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field on Sunday night, and it was a thriller. Unfortunately, the final thrill went to Patrick & Henry, which scored in the final 15 seconds to snatch a 4-3 win.
Loyola Maroon
Loyola launches 17-month nursing degree
Loyola University New Orleans announced the launch of an accelerated nursing program beginning in the Spring 2023 academic term, in a press release published this summer. The 17-month long, full-time hybrid program offers both synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experiences, according to the school’s website. This program will...
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders reflect on legacy of Moon Landrieu
It's a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu's passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch's loss of life.
Louisiana mayor injured in Labor Day weekend crash
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette and two other women are recovering after an early morning crash over the weekend, city officials announced on Monday morning.
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
WLOX
100 Men Hall celebrates hometown great at Booker Fest
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air this weekend as Bay St. Louis celebrated hometown musical icon James Booker. The celebrated pianist died in 1982 at the age of 43, but not before he left his mark on music and his fellow musicians. Today, his name and spirit lives on with the third annual Booker Fest, sponsored by the 100 Men Hall.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort
Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball defeats Louisiana Christian in thriller
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team ended its losing streak Friday, defeating Louisiana Christian 3-1 (15-25, 25-16, 27-25, and 25-14) in an entertaining contest. Despite dropping the first set of the evening, the Wildcats were not fazed and rallied to claim three straight sets. “LC is typically...
