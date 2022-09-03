Read full article on original website
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
Terre Haute man faces murder charge over death of mother
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is facing a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies say he battered his mother, causing her to die due to her injuries. According to court documents, Kevin Stevenson, Terre Haute, was in an argument with his mother, Etta Stevenson, on Aug. 19 when he reportedly shoved her […]
WTHI
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
cbs4indy.com
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
vincennespbs.org
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
wbiw.com
Reckless woman arrested after crashing into a mailbox, landscaping and house
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a mailbox, landscaping, and then a house on Vinegar Hill Road Sunday. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at 363 Vinegar Hill Road. According to a...
witzamfm.com
Unattended Juvenile leads to Drug Arrest
Jasper- On Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department arrested a man for possession. The call started after the department received calls about a child left unattended at the Super 8 Motel. When officer’s arrived, they located the child with his father, Albert Apple, 43 of French Lick. According a...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Raymond Purcell, 21, of Washington, was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended license. Bond was set at $10,000 and was posted. Logan Roger, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count of theft. Bond was set for $2,500 and was posted. Cory Enlow, 31, of Washington, was arrested...
Police: Car hits student near Mooresville bus stop; driver arrested on DUI charge
MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a suspected intoxicated driver accused of hitting a high school student while she was crossing the street near her bus stop. According to the Mooresville Police Department, it happened around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday at Indiana Street and County Line Road. The student, described by Chief Kerry Buckner as a 15-year-old […]
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
WTHI
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
MyWabashValley.com
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
vincennespbs.org
Man’s body found in lake
Conservation officers in Sullivan County are investigating after a body is pulled from a lake. Indiana DNR says emergency crews responded to the lake at Sullivan County Park just before 4 Monday afternoon. This comes after officers received calls that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Conservation officers...
