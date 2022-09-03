ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rep. Lawson enters bet with Rep. Thompson ahead of FAMU vs. JSU football game

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VX47_0hhB1Pv100

Two United States House of Representatives members are all in for the Orange Blossom Classic.

According to a news release from Rep. Al Lawson’s office, Lawson and Rep. Bennie Thompson made a friendly wager on Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic college football game between the Florida A&M University Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers.

Lawson represents Florida’s fifth congressional district located in north Florida, while Thompson represents Mississippi’s second congressional district, which encompass northwest Mississippi.

The news release notes the winner of the wager will receive a supply of local delicacies from their opponent’s home region.

Rep. Lawson is a FAMU alum and wagered a box of Florida stone crabs.

V.A Sole via AP
Al Lawson

“FAMU is sure to take the victory this year,” Rep. Lawson said in a statement. “The student-athletes have been diligently training and practicing under Coach Simmons so I am confident they will take the win! Both teams are talented, but the Rattlers are ready to show Coach Sanders and Rep. Thompson how to play when they’re on the gridiron in Florida.”

Rep. Thompson has a Mississippi mud pie and catfish up for grabs.

Chip Somodevilla/AP
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

“As the reigning SWAC champions, I am in full support of Jackson State University and confident that JSU will take another win,” Rep. Thompson said in a statement. “Coach Sanders is going to lead us to an undefeated season in the SWAC. I know both teams will be successful on the field, but understand Rep. Lawson that Tigers have never feared rattlesnakes.”

The legislators also agreed to wear the opposing team’s shirt if their respective team loses.

The Orange Blossom Classic college is scheduled to begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The game will be televised on ESPN 2.

Comments / 1

 

