Newberry, SC

Morton promoted to head track and field coach

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College track and field program and Jimmy Stephens have announced the promotion of Mashario Morton as head men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Stephens will transition into the role of director of cross country and track and field, with Scott Hutchinson continuing in leadership of the cross country programs as head coach.

“Newberry track and field has emerged as one of the meccas of the South Atlantic Conference. I’m both honored and privileged to have the opportunity to lead this program alongside our dedicated coaching staff,” said Morton.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have the support of Jimmy Stephens and our athletic department,” continued Morton. “I look forward to further developing our track and field program into a championship caliber team with rich culture, while providing our student athletes with the best collegiate experience possible. Being a part of the pack is special, and I simply cannot wait to cultivate that pride throughout our team and community.”

During Morton’s time here, she has been directly responsible for multiple SAC champions, including the first ever champion in program history with Jase Hunter picking up the honor in the indoor weight throw just this past season. Along with Stephens, the Wolves have produced 57 school record marks, 13 all-region performances and 153 all time marks.

“We are truly blessed to have Mashario lead our track program,” said Stephens. “This restructuring will give us a more focused approach in serving our student athletes. Our goal is to help them become the best student-athlete they can be, and we are on a great path. As a program, our goal is to be competitive in the SAC and on the national level. This restructuring is just another step in that direction.”

“I want to thank my partner, Jaelyn, and my family for the constant support and encouragement they have always given me, especially now as I take this next step in my career,” said Morton.

Newberry Observer

Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy begins role as PRT director

NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Kennedy to lead financial aid at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.
NEWBERRY, SC
